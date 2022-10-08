Read full article on original website
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
Deadly apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
Spruce Street shooting in Lexington leaves boy injured
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m. Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.
Suspect steals, wrecks Mount Airy Fire Department SUV, dies on scene, fire department says
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after allegedly stealing a fire department vehicle and wrecking it. According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. Monday they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 South and Fancy Gap Road. When they got on the scene, they found […]
Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside Lexington City Cemetery. Thanks to the help of a $6,000 grant from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and $2,500 from the city, city officials will be able to get an archeologist to study […]
South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
WBTV
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she became trapped under a motor-coach style bus just outside of uptown Charlotte on Sunday evening, a fire official said at the scene. The incident was called in around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Street and 4th Street.
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
Greensboro Police gets thousands in grant funding to adjust how it responds to calls
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police took another step Monday to adjust how it responds to calls. The Behavioral Response Team in Greensboro received 330,000 dollars from the North Carolina Legislature through the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) grant. "The Greensboro police department and the city of Greensboro partnered together...
Driver in hospital after wreck in Burlington on South Mebane Street
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was injured in a crash in Burlington on Friday. FOX8 is told a driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on South Mebane Street. Speed was reportedly one of the causes of the crash. The road will be shut down while power […]
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
WXII 12
Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
63-year-old woman, juvenile, both shot in Lexington: LPD
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile were both shot in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cotton Grove Road after getting a report of a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot injury. While investigating the gunshot injury call, officers received […]
WXII 12
Burlington restaurant damaged after fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fast food restaurant in Burlington is damaged after a fire. It happened Tuesday night at the Hardees on Maple Avenue. The Burlington Fire Department said the fire started in the hood system over cooking equipment. They didn't specify what exactly caused the fire. Officials did...
Forget the kitten in the tree! High Point Fire Department, animal control officer help a different kind of pet in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter rescuing a kitten stuck in a tree is almost a cliche at this point. First responders helping folks with stranded pets is definitely part of the job, but High Point Fire Department got a pretty unusual call this week! They posted on their Facebook that Engine Three came […]
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
'God has a lot of angels around us,' Winston-Salem mother relieved after missing 7-year-old son found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Yenicer Cifuentes got the call all parents pray they never do Tuesday. Her son, Kelvin Sauvenell, wandered off from his school and was missing. Sauvenell is 7 years old and has special needs. He disappeared while playing with other students. Heath Evans found him in a nearby creek two hours later.
thestokesnews.com
King resident gives back to community and honors troops
King – If you happened to pass by an American Flag mounted to a grapple truck off of Highway 66 in King on Sunday, Sept. 11, then you most likely passed by the display of Cory Pruitt, who exhibited the flag honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
