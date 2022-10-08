ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Spruce Street shooting in Lexington leaves boy injured

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m. Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside Lexington City Cemetery. Thanks to the help of a $6,000 grant from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and $2,500 from the city, city officials will be able to get an archeologist to study […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
LANCASTER, SC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

63-year-old woman, juvenile, both shot in Lexington: LPD

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile were both shot in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cotton Grove Road after getting a report of a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot injury. While investigating the gunshot injury call, officers received […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Burlington restaurant damaged after fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fast food restaurant in Burlington is damaged after a fire. It happened Tuesday night at the Hardees on Maple Avenue. The Burlington Fire Department said the fire started in the hood system over cooking equipment. They didn't specify what exactly caused the fire. Officials did...
BURLINGTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

King resident gives back to community and honors troops

King – If you happened to pass by an American Flag mounted to a grapple truck off of Highway 66 in King on Sunday, Sept. 11, then you most likely passed by the display of Cory Pruitt, who exhibited the flag honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
KING, NC
