GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO