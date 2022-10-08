Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Probert, Lowery compete in PIAA District IV singles tournament
WILLIAMSPORT, PA- Bucktail has entered the postseason phase of their amazing 2022 season. The Lady Bucks finished 16-1, but on Saturday in Williamsport it was the singles tournament that would take center stage. Bucktail’s Kayla Probert and Alexis Lowery would square off with the very best singles players in District...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Volleyball falls on the road against Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven University volleyball team (1-17, 1-6 PSAC East) took on Shippensburg (11-10, 4-3 PSAC East) in their second Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match of the weekend. The Raiders took the match, 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-21 & 25-21). In the opening set,...
State College football rolls in second half for a four-touchdown victory over Carlisle
State College is now 7-0, and a number of other Centre County schools won too.
therecord-online.com
LHU: Men’s Soccer Ties in Conference Thriller Versus West Chester
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven men’s soccer team (5-5-3, 3-2-3 PSAC East) hosted West Chester University (7-2-2, 4-1-2 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action which saw the Bald Eagles tie West Chester, 2-2, with the final goal from the Golden Rams coming with just 29 seconds left.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
H.S. Football: Matt Lonczynski, Berwick hand Dallas first loss
BERWICK — Upon taking the very last snap, Matt Lonczynski stepped back, took a knee and watched the remaining seconds evaporate from the clock. How fitting the night ended with the ball under his arm. Because for most of Friday, he put Berwick’s biggest victory of the season in...
victorybellrings.com
Four recruits committed elsewhere that Penn State Football may try to flip
Penn State football is having success both on the field and on the recruiting trail so far this season. Penn State football currently has the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation and the staff is looking to add to this talented class. With Penn State on bye this weekend,...
bucknellian.net
The Bucknell Marriage Statistic: a hot topic for students
Among the students of Bucknell University, the high student-to-student marriage statistic is no secret. Commonly talked about by professors and students, the probability of marrying another Bucknellian is a frequent topic of conversation all four years. In the 2022 publication from the Institute for Family Studies regarding married alumni of...
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
RELATED PEOPLE
40th Covered Bridge Festival in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 40th Covered Bridge Festival got underway this week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 40th year and is being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. it was formerly held at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
UPMC welcomes new vascular surgeon to Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Sarah Brown, D.O., to the vascular surgery team at the UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. “Our heart and vascular system are so complex and fascinating; we take it all for granted until there’s a problem,” said Dr. Brown. “Your blood vessels – arteries and veins – are the roadways for circulation of blood throughout the body. Without smoothly flowing blood, your body cannot function properly. I work with patients to restore blood flow with the most appropriate intervention...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkok.com
Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54
DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Wagging Tail Coffee Co. announces third location in Muncy
Muncy, Pa. — Lycoming County fans of Wagging Tail Coffee Co. are in luck — the owners announced on Saturday plans to open a third location in Muncy. Owners Meghan and Eric Solomon made the announcement on Facebook on Oct. 8 after posting the opportunity for people to go on a scavenger hunt for the new location in the 17756 Muncy zip code. A $100 gift card was left taped to the new location. ...
lykensvalley.org
Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Comments / 0