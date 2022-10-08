ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Markets Insider

Elon Musk gets his way and will avoid a trial with Twitter, as long as they agree to a deal by October 28

Elon Musk won his push to pause Twitter's lawsuit against him. For now. The judge overseeing the case in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday agreed to halt proceedings in the case until October 28, to give Musk and Twitter time to settle their ongoing differences and "permit the parties to close on the transaction." Should they not be able to come to a settlement, the judge said a trial will take place sometime in November.
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Enraged

Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Business Insider

Elon Musk never admits defeat, but the billionaire just did that in his bitter battle with Twitter

Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter at its original purchase price on Monday — a rare move for a billionaire that has never been one to back down from a legal battle. "Musk was going to lose the case," Erik Gordon, a business law professor at University of Michigan, told Insider. "His lawyers knew that. Twitter's lawyers knew that. His only hope was for Twitter to cave, and they didn't."
Yahoo!

ASX to fall as Musk texts reveal plans for Twitter

ASX: The local market is expected to open lower this morning after US stocks fell overnight. This comes after the after its two-day rally, with the energy sector helping to keep the market from sinking into the red. Wall Street: again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally earlier in...
wallstreetpit.com

Elon Musk : Twitter’s Acquisition an Accelerant to Creating a Mini-Internet Within a Single App

Elon Musk is looking to WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform, for ideas in developing Twitter’s future. While he has provided some details about his “X” (a mini-internet within a single app) proposal, experts believe that achieving this vision will be difficult. But we’ve heard that before and Musk has continuously surpassed expectations.
ZDNet

Elon Musk now says Twitter 'will not take yes for an answer'

Days after renewing his offer to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share, Elon Musk is complaining that it's now Twitter that is holding up the deal. The two parties are set to go to court over the disputed acquisition deal, but Musk on Thursday asked the Delaware court to cancel the October 17 trial date. The court quickly moved to stay the trial until October 28, as the New York Times noted, giving the two parties time to close the deal.
