Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
Former Chinese state media editor threatens Elon Musk on Twitter, warns he will be ‘taught a lesson’
A member of the Chinese-state-affiliated media has threatened Elon Musk on Twitter after the Tesla CEO weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war. In a series of polls posted to Twitter Monday, Musk suggested that Ukraine cede Crimea over to Russia and that the U.N. hold its own referenda in the four Ukrainian regions Russia has attempted to annex.
Elon Musk gets his way and will avoid a trial with Twitter, as long as they agree to a deal by October 28
Elon Musk won his push to pause Twitter's lawsuit against him. For now. The judge overseeing the case in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday agreed to halt proceedings in the case until October 28, to give Musk and Twitter time to settle their ongoing differences and "permit the parties to close on the transaction." Should they not be able to come to a settlement, the judge said a trial will take place sometime in November.
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
'I Have Something Much Sexier': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Is Auctioning Photos and Mementos From Their Time in College in the '90s
If you're willing to fork over hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you could get a signed birthday card or emerald necklace reportedly gifted from the richest man in the world.
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk calls Truth Social a ‘rightwing echo chamber’ that should be named after Trump
Elon Musk has criticised Donald Trump’s Truth Social, calling it an echo chamber. In an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk admitted that he knows more headaches are coming his way if his ongoing Twitter bid materialises. However, the Tesla founder said that is a sacrifice he is willing to make in order to protect free speech.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk Is Enraged
Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
Text messages reveal Sam Bankman-Fried's guru told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was 'potentially interested' in buying Twitter
Sam Bankman-Fried's advisor told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was possibly interested in buying Twitter. The advisor, Will MacAskill, attempted to set up a meeting between the two billionaires in March. The text messages were revealed as a part of the discovery process in Musk's court battle with Twitter. Sam...
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
Elon Musk never admits defeat, but the billionaire just did that in his bitter battle with Twitter
Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter at its original purchase price on Monday — a rare move for a billionaire that has never been one to back down from a legal battle. "Musk was going to lose the case," Erik Gordon, a business law professor at University of Michigan, told Insider. "His lawyers knew that. Twitter's lawyers knew that. His only hope was for Twitter to cave, and they didn't."
ASX to fall as Musk texts reveal plans for Twitter
ASX: The local market is expected to open lower this morning after US stocks fell overnight. This comes after the after its two-day rally, with the energy sector helping to keep the market from sinking into the red. Wall Street: again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally earlier in...
Ex-Twitter VP calls Elon Musk an attention seeker after the billionaire offered to buy the company for $44 billion again
A former Twitter VP said Elon Musk was an "attention seeker," following the Twitter purchase saga. Bruce Daisley told Insider Musk was like a hungover man "surveying the mess he'd woken up to." Musk offered on Tuesday to purchase the platform at the price that was originally agreed. A former...
Elon Musk : Twitter’s Acquisition an Accelerant to Creating a Mini-Internet Within a Single App
Elon Musk is looking to WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform, for ideas in developing Twitter’s future. While he has provided some details about his “X” (a mini-internet within a single app) proposal, experts believe that achieving this vision will be difficult. But we’ve heard that before and Musk has continuously surpassed expectations.
Elon Musk's Purchase Of Twitter Will Be A 'Win-Win-Win,' Says Dogecoin Creator
Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus commented on Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s now revived bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Markus’ comments came on Twitter on Tuesday. He said whether Musk buys Twitter and makes it better or ends up ruining the platform it's a “win-win.”
Elon Musk now says Twitter 'will not take yes for an answer'
Days after renewing his offer to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share, Elon Musk is complaining that it's now Twitter that is holding up the deal. The two parties are set to go to court over the disputed acquisition deal, but Musk on Thursday asked the Delaware court to cancel the October 17 trial date. The court quickly moved to stay the trial until October 28, as the New York Times noted, giving the two parties time to close the deal.
