Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Isn't Happening: 'My No. 1 Priority Is My Daughters'
Sorry, Dwayne Johnson fans! A presidential bid isn't in The Game Plan for The Rock. The movie superstar, 50, opened up to Tracy Smith in a preview for this weekend's CBS Sunday Morning sit down about a presidential run, which he toyed with in past interviews through the years. As he explained now: It's "off the table."
Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms that running for president is 'off the table': 'The most important thing to me is being a daddy'
"My number one priority is my daughters," said Johnson, a father of three, during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."
Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us
Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Internet Reacts to Video of Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd
Dwayne Johnson received an unexpected gift while on stage as part of his tour for the upcoming Black Adam film—and let's just say passing a live baby through a crowd definitely has social media buzzing. In the now-viral clip, Jonhson, 50, was onstage in Mexico City when a tiny...
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star and former Governor of California shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: daughters Katherine, 32, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. In 2011, the actor publicly revealed that he had fathered another child, son...
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Nic on Chrisley Knows Best? He and Savannah called off engagement
As new Growing Up Chrisley episodes air on E! Entertainment, many fans may be wondering what happened to Nic Kerdiles on Chrisley Knows Best?. Nic, 28, appeared on the show in 2018 and 2019 alongside Savannah, 25, Todd, 53, Julie, 49, and the rest of the Chrisley family. However, Nic is no longer on the show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock-a-bye baby: could a crowdsurfing tot save Dwayne Johnson?
While some have questioned the dubious parenting displayed in sending your baby across a sea of strangers’ hands, there’s no doubting The Rock’s eye for PR gold. The signs do not look especially good for Black Adam. A film that arrives after such a miserable run of DC movies that DC itself has stopped bothering to tell people about it, offering only shoddy marketing and bad prerelease word of mouth.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwayne Johnson Addresses Presidential Run Rumors
Dwayne Johnson broke his silence on the idea of a presidential run. Dwayne Johnson wears a lot of hats. The global star is preparing for the release of his newest film, Black Adam, which, if history teaches us anything, will probably be a hit. He also just recently starred as a dog in DC League Of Super Pets across from Kevin Hart. And of course, he’s always got his foot in the WWE game.
Dwayne Johnson Has An Answer About If He'll Run For President
After years of consideration, the "Black Adam" star has reached a decision.
Fallon Imagines How the Rest of Biden’s Hot Mic Conversation Went: ‘Someone F–s With You, Tell Them to F–ing F– Off’ (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic saying “no one f—s with a Biden” this week, following a joint press conference with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. But “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has an idea of what that full conversation sounded like — and it had a whole lot more F-bombs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dwayne Johnson's favorite role: Dad
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson was told that he'd have to change to become a leading man; turns out Hollywood changed for him, as "The Rock" grew to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Now he's starring as the DC Comics anti-hero "Black Adam." Johnson talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his humble origins, family, and what he thinks about a run for the White House.
Elite Daily
Gwyneth Paltrow Said Apple Going To College Was Like Giving Birth
Gwyneth Paltrow is going through changes. (Yes, that’s a reference to her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” on Glee.) Ahead of her 50th birthday on Sept. 27, she sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss everything from her lifestyle brand Goop to her acting career and blended family. She also opened up about her daughter, Apple Martin, leaving for college, and she compared the send-off to another major motherhood experience. Honestly, her quote was a little surprising.
NME
Dwayne Johnson says a bid for US President is currently “off the table”
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said him running for President Of The United States Of America is currently “off the table”. Johnson has been speaking about becoming President since 2016. First he said he “wouldn’t rule it out” before saying he was seriously considering running for office in 2020. He then dismissed the speculation entirely.
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
These pictures are sure make you see the world a little bit differently.
Inside Nova
Elon Musk: ‘I’ve played fool on Twitter’
Elon Musk says he has played “the fool” and landed himself in “all sorts of trouble” on Twitter. He added his epic on-off £40 billion bid to buy the platform may prove he is a “masochist” but said he is driven to create a “trusted” and “transparent” ideas and news-exchange forum to avoid the further rise of the likes of Donald Trump’s Truth platform, which he described a “right-wing echo chamber”.
Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys
Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
Comments / 0