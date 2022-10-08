ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville, NY
Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
15-year-old in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, October 11, at around 9:57 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a call regarding a stabbing on the 400 block of Westcott Street. When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old male with stab wounds to the face, back, and arm. The victim was brought to...
UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
Syracuse Common Council approves $150,000 settlement in police brutality claim

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Common Council voted unanimously to settle a police brutality claim made against a controversial former Syracuse police officer for $150,000. The agreement, finalized by the council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, ends a lawsuit filed by Dr. Mark Johnston against the city in which he claimed that Vallon Smith, a former officer, broke two ribs by tackling him while he argued with another officer.
