Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Baldwinsville school board cancels special meeting after superintendent charged with DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Board of Education has canceled a second special meeting which they announced earlier today would take place Thursday. No reason was given for the change. Jason D. Thomson, 48, was placed on paid administrative leave after Monday night’s four-hour board executive session. Thomson,...
Superintendent charged with DUI after crowd-surfing at homecoming football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on charges of driving under the influence shortly after leaving a homecoming game where videos showed him crowd-surfing. Jason Thomson was arrested on Friday night after an officer saw him driving a vehicle without a...
Baldwinsville police chief says school superintendent’s alcohol level requires ‘significant amount’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville school superintendent Jason Thomson admitted to police he had one beer Friday at a local restaurant before he was pulled over on school grounds that night on suspicions of drunken driving. When asked later at the village police station, again, how much he’d had to...
Superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game
The Superintendent of a New York school district was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15-year-old stabbed in face, arm and back near Westcott, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being stabbed in the face, arm and back near the Westcott neighborhood Tuesday, police said. Police arrived on the 400 block of Westcott Street at 9:57 p.m. and found the boy, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police.
NBC New York
NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
WKTV
3 teens allegedly break into Adirondack High School to pull out internet cables
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – Three teens were charged last week after they allegedly climbed through a window at Adirondack High School and pulled out internet cables inside the building, leaving the school with no service the following day. The school contacted New York State Police following an investigation into its...
whcuradio.com
Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC New York
‘Crowd Surfing' NY Superintendent Put on Leave Amid DWI Investigation
The New York school district superintendent arrested on a DWI charge after being spotted crowd surfing in the stands during a Friday night football game has been put on administrative leave, the board said following a hearing Monday. In a statement, the Baldwinsville Board of Education said it shared concerns...
Watch: West Genesee girls soccer team holds on for 2-1 win over Baldwinsville (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The state-ranked West Genesee girls soccer team bested Salt City Athletic Conference foe Baldwinsville 2-1 on Tuesday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Anna Nelson and Marissa Closson. The goal was each player’s first goal of the season.
WKTV
Man charged with DWI after New Hartford crash
A Tennessee man is accused of driving while intoxicated in New Hartford. Tennessee man charged with DWI after New Hartford crash.
localsyr.com
15-year-old in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, October 11, at around 9:57 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a call regarding a stabbing on the 400 block of Westcott Street. When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old male with stab wounds to the face, back, and arm. The victim was brought to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adams man arrested for faking son’s death for money
Investigators found that Steven's son was not sick or dead and he made up the story to get money and sympathy.
Rape, arson, stalking, strangulation: 259 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 67.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
Syracuse-N.C. State will be the 6th top-20 football game at the Dome. What happened in the other 5?
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been 24 years since the last time a top-20 football game was played inside what’s now known as the JMA Wireless Dome. It’s been 31 years since Syracuse football won a top-20 matchup on its home turf.
Syracuse Common Council approves $150,000 settlement in police brutality claim
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Common Council voted unanimously to settle a police brutality claim made against a controversial former Syracuse police officer for $150,000. The agreement, finalized by the council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, ends a lawsuit filed by Dr. Mark Johnston against the city in which he claimed that Vallon Smith, a former officer, broke two ribs by tackling him while he argued with another officer.
‘Things are clicking at the right time’ for Bishop Grimes boys soccer (64 photos)
Bishop Grimes boys soccer has had its ups and downs this season and at times has seemed like it was on a roller coaster ride. The Cobras came out of the gates hot with a 4-2 mark before going cold, posting a 0-3-2 record over their next five games.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 6