Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
IMPD investigating homicide after man found shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave. Officer responded to a report of a person shot this morning in that block and located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives respond after person found dead in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead on the city's north side Saturday night. Officers found the person with "undisclosed trauma" in the 2800 block of N Olney Street. That's near 30th Street and N Sherman Drive. Homicide detectives responded to...
Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
Martinsville man dies after crashing, being thrown from off-road vehicle
MORGAN COUNTY — A man died after he lost control of his off-road vehicle and was thrown from it late Sunday near Martinsville, officials say. In a news release, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources called the crash that killed Jacob Mayes, 30, an accident. Conservation officers began their...
OPHS holds Expungement Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people started the process of having their criminal records cleared at the Re-entry Steps to Expungement Fair on Saturday. "It's hard to find jobs. When I fill out applications, I don't know what to put, what not to put. It's just a very big obstacle that sucks," Amanda Weliever said.
YouthBuild Indy offers young people a path towards a construction career
INDIANAPOLIS — A group of young people in Indianapolis are getting a second chance at not only their education but their future careers. "I really wanted to do better for myself and make my mom proud," De'Angelo Huggins said. Huggins is part of this year's YouthBuild Indy program. Participants...
Indianapolis Indians to host three Marvel Nights, Rowdie gets a new Marvel-designed logo
INDIANAPOLIS — Marvel Entertainment has released a new logo for Indianapolis Indians mascot Rowdie. The logo will be worn on-field during three Marvel Nights at Victory Field in 2023. The Indians are one of 96 minor league teams who are part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series.
Butler football ends Dayton's scoring streak at 501 games
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Butler beat Dayton 31-0 on Saturday, the first time the Flyers had been blanked in 46 years, snapping their 501-game scoring streak. Dayton missed field goal attempts from 44- and 34-yards out in the first...
