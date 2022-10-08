ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Auburn rape suspect arrested, encountered victim in public place prior to sexual assault

By Jolyn Hannah
 2 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has been arrested in connection to a rape that happened earlier this week. According to a news release from the Auburn Police Department, Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, on a felony warrant for rape first degree.

Officials said Clarke’s arrest stems from the report of a sexual assault police received on Thursday. The victim reported to police that they were raped by a male suspect at a home in Auburn in the early morning hours that same day.

According to police, investigation determined that the victim first encountered the suspect at a public location Wednesday evening.

Police said investigators then developed Clarke as the suspect responsible for the rape and he was arrested.

Clarke was booked into the Lee County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Clarke was additionally arrested in obedience to an unrelated warrant for failure to appear.

WRBL News 3

Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died

UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
