Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Child in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A toddler is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon. The toddler was reportedly shot in the head shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the AutoZone located at 3619 South Kingshighway Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The AutoZone...
5 On Your Side

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Sunday in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS — A female pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Spring and Gravois avenues in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene.
KMOV

2 teens arrested after overnight car break-ins in West County

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police tell News 4 they received a call around 4:00 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off...
KMOV

Lyft driver shot after picking up passenger, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lyft driver was shot while on the job in St. Louis Friday afternoon. The victim had just picked up her fare and was driving to the destination when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots, police said. The 54-year-old driver was shot in the forehead at 16th and Cass just before 2:30 p.m.
FOX2Now

Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
KMOV

Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

