ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lyft driver was shot while on the job in St. Louis Friday afternoon. The victim had just picked up her fare and was driving to the destination when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots, police said. The 54-year-old driver was shot in the forehead at 16th and Cass just before 2:30 p.m.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO