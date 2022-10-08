Read full article on original website
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
Child in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A toddler is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon. The toddler was reportedly shot in the head shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the AutoZone located at 3619 South Kingshighway Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The AutoZone...
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
15-year-old boy shot in back in north St. Louis Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and injured in St. Louis Sunday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday night on Elmbank Avenue near Cora Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. Police said the boy was shot...
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Sunday in Tower Grove South
ST. LOUIS — A female pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Spring and Gravois avenues in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene.
Teenager hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Man shot in north St. Louis City
Officers are investigating the shooting of a man in St. Louis City on Saturday morning.
KSDK
Car slams into building early Monday in south St. Louis
The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday on Gravois and Nebraska. It appears the car went through a small yard before slamming through the wall of a building.
KMOV
2 teens arrested after overnight car break-ins in West County
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police tell News 4 they received a call around 4:00 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off...
54-year-old Lyft driver shot Friday afternoon
City police are investigating the shooting of a Lyft driver.
Woman shot in front of home while waiting for friend
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a woman shot in front of her home Saturday night.
KMOV
Lyft driver shot after picking up passenger, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lyft driver was shot while on the job in St. Louis Friday afternoon. The victim had just picked up her fare and was driving to the destination when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots, police said. The 54-year-old driver was shot in the forehead at 16th and Cass just before 2:30 p.m.
Family Dollar employee shot in St. Louis, tried to confront ‘frequent shoplifters’
A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two "frequent shoplifters."
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
KMOV
Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
Friday shooting at Family Dollar leaves employee injured
ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday night at a store on St. Louis' South Broadway left one employee injured, and two suspects remained unidentified. St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar located at 4250 South Broadway. In a statement to...
St. Louis man sentenced 19 years in two armed carjackings
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man to 19 years in prison over a pair of armed carjackings nearly two years ago.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
KMOV
Man on vacation in St. Louis gets Kia stolen, towing company sees 5 Kia/Hyundai cars stolen per day
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Justin Carson drove eight hours to visit St. Louis only to get his car stolen on Miami Street in South City. Now ,he is forced to travel back home to Atlanta without his Kia Optima. “There was just a pile of glass in the spot that...
