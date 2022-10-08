Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
Eva Mendes denies claims that she quit acting in social media post
Eva Mendes has dismissed claims that she ended her acting career with a recent post to social media. The actor had several high-profile film roles in the 2000s and early 2010s, including parts in Hitch, Ghost Rider and The Place Beyond the Pines, in which she starred with her long-term partner, Ryan Gosling.However, Mendes only appeared in three screen projects between 2013 and 2021, leading some to assume that she’d walked away from the entertainment industry.In a post to Instagram, Mendes addressed the assumptions that she’d left her film and TV career behind, and explained that she made an...
Mila Kunis: ‘Standing ovation at Oscars for Will Smith shocking and insane’
Mila Kunis says it was “shocking” and “insane” Will Smith received a standing ovation when he picked up his best actor Oscar after he attacked Chris Rock. Unlike a strong of A-listers, the actress, 39, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, refused to stand uwhen ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ actor was honoured for his role in ‘King Richard’ despite slapping comic Chris on stage.
Alexis Ren Would Love to Act with Jennifer Lawrence (Exclusive)
Alexis Ren is dishing on her first movie role in “The Enforcer,” which she filmed last year. “Extra’s” Adam Weissler spoke with Ren about working alongside Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth on the gritty project and revealed that it would be her dream to act with Jennifer Lawrence.
Drew Barrymore Reacts After Learning She Was Sent Death Threats from 'Selma Blair'
The alleged real-life plot is far more twisted than any movie -- with Drew hoping to "heal this moment" by sitting down with Selma herself. Selma Blair shared a pretty shocking story involving death threats and Drew Barrymore in her 2022 memoir -- and now Drew herself has reacted to the wild tale.
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s claims he ‘choked’ and ‘struck’ one of their children
Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he “choked” one of their children.On Tuesday (4 October), as part of an ongoing legal battle over the French winery the former couple once owned, Jolie filed a cross-complaint that contained new allegations of abuse against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.In the court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed the alleged altercation occurred onboard a private jet in 2016, where Jolie, 47, previously claimed the pair had a fight that led to their divorce.The filings allege that Pitt “choked one of...
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split
Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids
Update (10/5/22 4:35 p.m. EST): Brad Pitt’s representative denied the allegations of violence in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Brad Pitt spotted in LA after Angelina Jolie makes bombshell claims
Brad Pitt was spotted leaving a Los Angeles office building on Tuesday, the same day his ex-wife Angelina Jolie accused him of choking one of their children on an infamous 2016 flight. Pitt, 58, can be seen strolling out of the high-rise wearing sunglasses and a denim shirt and pants....
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Tried to Force NDA on Her After Alleged Violent Incident
Brad Pitt tried to make his ex-wife Angelina Jolie sign a nondisclosure agreement that would prevent her from speaking publicly about alleged emotional and physical abuse he inflicted on her and their children, Jolie claims in new court documents. On Tuesday, Jolie filed a counterclaim in a Los Angeles court...
Jennifer Lawrence Helped Convince Shailene Woodley to Do ‘Divergent’
Having led a major film franchise of her own, Jennifer Lawrence was the perfect person to help convince Shailene Woodley to do the 'Divergent' movies.
Armie Hammer Spotted Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills in Wake of ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries
In the wake of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, Armie Hammer has not completely dropped out of sight. The actor was seen having an al fresco dinner at popular Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio on Sept. 28, accompanied by an older woman. More from The Hollywood ReporterCourtney Vucekovich Clarifies Bite-Mark Photo as 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Makes EditArmie Hammer Accuser Slams 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Team: "They Remind Me of Armie"Armie Hammer Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Explores Cannibalism, Abuse Allegations and Family Trauma Hammer, sporting a mustache and drinking water, was dressed in flip-flops and a heather gray Under Armour...
Lala Kent Reveals She Might Be In Love
Gim him Lala! Lala Kent has had one hell of a year thanks to her contentious split from fiancé Randall Emmett. The two parted ways in October 2021 amidst cheating allegations. And things only got worse from there. Lala was open, and I mean open, about how terrible of a person she thought Randall was. But after […] The post Lala Kent Reveals She Might Be In Love appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Get 'em out!': Julia Roberts and George Clooney laugh about kissing on set when family visits
Longtime friends Julia Roberts and George Clooney explained what it was like to star opposite each other in a rom-com ahead of the release of their new movie “Ticket to Paradise.”
Beyoncé brands Right Said Fred sampling accusation ‘false’ and ‘disparaging’
Beyoncé has branded an accusation by Right Said Fred she was too “arrogant” to ask permission to sample their music “false” and “disparaging”. The singer, 41, hit back after the group – brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass – this week made the allegation at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc Awards in the Savoy Hotel, London, saying she used their 1991 song ‘I’m Too Sexy’ without consent in her ‘Alien Superstar’ track.
Kayne West attacks Mark Zuckerberg after Instagram use restricted following Jewish slur against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Kayne West is attacking Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram use was restricted after the rapper said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by Jewish people. The accusation against Diddy, 52, emerged on Friday (08.10.22) after the singer, pleaded with Kanye to stop promoting the T-shirts emblazoned with ‘White Lives Matter’, which he first displayed at his YZY Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. (04.10.22)
