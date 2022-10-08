ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Eva Mendes denies claims that she quit acting in social media post

Eva Mendes has dismissed claims that she ended her acting career with a recent post to social media. The actor had several high-profile film roles in the 2000s and early 2010s, including parts in Hitch, Ghost Rider and The Place Beyond the Pines, in which she starred with her long-term partner, Ryan Gosling.However, Mendes only appeared in three screen projects between 2013 and 2021, leading some to assume that she’d walked away from the entertainment industry.In a post to Instagram, Mendes addressed the assumptions that she’d left her film and TV career behind, and explained that she made an...
Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling
The Independent

Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s claims he ‘choked’ and ‘struck’ one of their children

Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he “choked” one of their children.On Tuesday (4 October), as part of an ongoing legal battle over the French winery the former couple once owned, Jolie filed a cross-complaint that contained new allegations of abuse against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.In the court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed the alleged altercation occurred onboard a private jet in 2016, where Jolie, 47, previously claimed the pair had a fight that led to their divorce.The filings allege that Pitt “choked one of...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids

Update (10/5/22 4:35 p.m. EST): Brad Pitt’s representative denied the allegations of violence in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston's Latest Outing Proves She's Still Friends With Her Famous Exes

Jennifer Aniston has proved once again that she’s the queen of friendly breakups in her latest group dinner outing. In a photo shared on Reddit, Aniston appeared to be enjoying dinner with ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, and a few unidentified women. Aniston and Theroux, who were romantically involved from 2011-2018, didn’t sit side-by-side but Hollywood Life reported that the two “seemed relaxed as they engaged in conversation.” Their friendly interaction isn’t a surprise, as the two have spoken positively of one another in interviews since divorcing, and they’ve...
Cinemablend

15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
The Hollywood Reporter

Armie Hammer Spotted Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills in Wake of ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries

In the wake of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, Armie Hammer has not completely dropped out of sight. The actor was seen having an al fresco dinner at popular Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio on Sept. 28, accompanied by an older woman. More from The Hollywood ReporterCourtney Vucekovich Clarifies Bite-Mark Photo as 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Makes EditArmie Hammer Accuser Slams 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Team: "They Remind Me of Armie"Armie Hammer Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Explores Cannibalism, Abuse Allegations and Family Trauma Hammer, sporting a mustache and drinking water, was dressed in flip-flops and a heather gray Under Armour...
