Eva Mendes has dismissed claims that she ended her acting career with a recent post to social media. The actor had several high-profile film roles in the 2000s and early 2010s, including parts in Hitch, Ghost Rider and The Place Beyond the Pines, in which she starred with her long-term partner, Ryan Gosling.However, Mendes only appeared in three screen projects between 2013 and 2021, leading some to assume that she’d walked away from the entertainment industry.In a post to Instagram, Mendes addressed the assumptions that she’d left her film and TV career behind, and explained that she made an...

