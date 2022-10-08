INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. The new week begins on the cooler end of things with lows returning to the mid 40s. Don’t fret if you enjoy warmer weather though. A strong southwesterly wind will work in tandem with sunshine and dry air to warm us quickly. We’ll see highs return to the low and mid 70s as a result!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO