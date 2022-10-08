Read full article on original website
Related
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: October 7
INDIANAPOLIS – Only two more weeks are left in the high school football regular season. A pair of unbeatens highlight the week eight schedule. Both Brownsburg and Hamilton Southeastern look to remain perfect before the two meet in next week’s finale. The Bulldogs host Noblesville, while the Royals hit the road for Franklin Central.
Fox 59
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 7
INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night this October 7, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game. NOMINEE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
Cross country: Four county teams unite in victory
The Noblesville girls and the Carmel boys were the team champions last Saturday at the Noblesville cross country sectional, which took place at the Chinquapin Ridge Course at White River Elementary School. In the girls race, the Millers had three of the top eight runners, and that helped them to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
Fox 59
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: Lawrence Central's Mataio Russell
Lawrence Central received the kickoff to open the second half against Ben Davis, and a short kick fell to Mataio Russell, who took off 65 yards for a Bears touchdown. Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: …. Lawrence Central received the kickoff to open the second half against...
ballstatedailynews.com
JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed
Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Central Indiana returns to the 70s on Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. The new week begins on the cooler end of things with lows returning to the mid 40s. Don’t fret if you enjoy warmer weather though. A strong southwesterly wind will work in tandem with sunshine and dry air to warm us quickly. We’ll see highs return to the low and mid 70s as a result!
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen announces firing of OL coach Hiller, alumnus Rod Carey to fill role
A disastrous effort by the offensive line against Michigan proved to be the tipping point for Tom Allen. The sixth-year head coach announced on Sunday afternoon the firing of offensive line coach Darren Hiller. In his place, IU alumnus and former head coach and offensive line coach Rod Carey will...
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
insidethehall.com
Hoosier Hysteria gives insight into what Indiana basketball can do with a home crowd
Pyrotechnics, half-court shots, dancing and drop-top Cadillacs. While the events in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were certainly anything but normal, and most don’t provide anything to draw from for valid season predictions, something was clear Friday night. Indiana has the fans. The fans have Indiana. And together, the energy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Fox 59
Overturned semi shuts down all lanes on I-70 WB Indianapolis
Alyssa Andrews reports an overturned semi shuts down all lanes on I-70 WB Indianapolis - FOX59 Morning News. Overturned semi shuts down all lanes on I-70 WB Indianapolis. Alyssa Andrews reports an overturned semi shuts down all lanes on I-70 WB Indianapolis - FOX59 Morning News. ‘I was blackmailed’: Suspect...
readthereporter.com
Pride of Westfield makes it to finals
The Pride of Westfield had an incredible weekend at the Bands of America Regional Championship in Louisville, Ky. This was their first ever Bands of America competition. They made finals and placed ninth among competitors with long lists of national championship awards. Congratulations to Band Director Andrew Muth and to all the talented student musicians and guard members.
thehoosiernetwork.com
‘I’ve been waiting six months for this’: Hoosier Hysteria sparks anticipation of Indiana basketball season
Colby Knerr arrived at Assembly Hall with a sleeping bag, folding chair and enough food for two meals. It was 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Hysteria tipped off in 24 hours. “This is incredible,” Knerr, a ‘72 IU grad, said from his folding chair at the front of the Hoosier Hysteria line Friday afternoon. “Oh my god, I’ve been waiting six months for this moment, this is exciting.”
Fox 59
4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis
At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. 4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis. At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in …. Columbus...
Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Comments / 0