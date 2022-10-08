Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and...
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
musictimes.com
Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House
Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die
This article was originally published on March 27, 2022. During a recent interview, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is...
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
Grimes Shares Rare Pic of Her and Elon Musk's Daughter Amid Surgery Rumors
Grimes has shared a rare picture of daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk—whom she shares with ex Elon Musk—just after the "Oblivion" singer shared what appeared to be her face post-surgery on Saturday. The Canadian musician made headlines in August when her former partner Musk did his best...
'I Have Something Much Sexier': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Is Auctioning Photos and Mementos From Their Time in College in the '90s
If you're willing to fork over hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you could get a signed birthday card or emerald necklace reportedly gifted from the richest man in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' app is 'essentially a right-wing echo chamber': 'You might as well call it Trumpet'
Elon Musk slammed former president Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, in a recent interview with Financial Times. "It is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet." The billionaire said he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart...
Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg. Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts. Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results. Elon Musk...
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia
Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
Late-night comedy flounders in ratings as Colbert, Kimmel, others openly root for Democrats, shred Republicans
There has been a fundamental transformation of the late-night comedy landscape ever since Donald Trump was elected president, causing TV hosts to alienate half the country.
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
Comments / 3