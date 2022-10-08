ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City Blanks Kent City

By Joe Buczek
REED CITY – Reed City cruised to a 52-0 CSAA crossover win over Kent City on Friday.

Reed City (6-1) closes out CSAA Gold play at home against Grant next Friday.

