Reed City Blanks Kent City

I was roaming the back roads near Howard City when I came across this old farm house being taken over by nature. I am not sure what its story is but I imagine at one time there was a family that lived in it and it holds many memories. As usual I only take pics from the road and these old houses mesmerize me.

HOWARD CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO