Mike Clevinger as left off the postseason roster by the San Diego Padres, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger had been dealing with an illness all week, not COVID-19, that forced the Padres to keep him on the sideline for this series. Even if healthy, it was improbable that Clevinger would’ve received a start in this series. If Clevinger has recovered from his illness and the Padres eliminate the Mets on either Saturday or Sunday, Clevinger could be activated for the Divisional round of the playoffs.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO