MLB

NESN

Mike Clevinger Left Off Padres Postseason Roster

Mike Clevinger as left off the postseason roster by the San Diego Padres, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger had been dealing with an illness all week, not COVID-19, that forced the Padres to keep him on the sideline for this series. Even if healthy, it was improbable that Clevinger would’ve received a start in this series. If Clevinger has recovered from his illness and the Padres eliminate the Mets on either Saturday or Sunday, Clevinger could be activated for the Divisional round of the playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WXIA 11 Alive

Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch

ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year. It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome...
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?

Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Guardians pitcher Sandlin done in postseason with injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
BRONX, NY
NESN

Yankees GM Responds To Aaron Judge’s Impending Free Agency

The New York Yankees have a major upcoming contract situation to address with power-hitting outfielder Aaron Judge, and general manager Brian Cashman offered his latest. During his seventh big league run, Judge most notably broke the American League home run record. On Oct. 4 against the Texas Rangers, the right-handed slugger topped former Yankee Roger Maris’ previously set record, by connecting on his 62nd homer this season.
BRONX, NY

