Agriculture

WTOP

CDC now tracking rise of BF.7 and BA.2.75 COVID variants nationwide

The BA.5 variant that dominated the summer wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has now fallen to 81.3% of new cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three rival strains – the BF.7, BA.2.75, and BA.4.6 variants – have now climbed to make...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline

As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Study examines the incidence of severe COVID-19 in fully vaccinated and boosted high-risk populations

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a team of researchers studied a cohort of patients at the United States (U.S) Veterans Health Administration facilities to determine the incidence of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes among individuals with primary and booster doses of any combination of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S vaccines.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

First detection of avian influenza A(H5N1) in humans in Spain

In a follow-up on the first human H5N1 avian influenza case in Spain, the Ministerio de Sanidad’s Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias reports the following on October 4:. On September 27, the detection of influenza A(H5N1) was confirmed in a respiratory sample, which. which constitutes...
WORLD
EverydayHealth.com

Pneumonia Symptoms and Causes

There are more than 30 different causes of pneumonia, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. When these germs enter the lungs, they can overpower the immune system and invade lung tissues, which are very delicate. Once infected, the air sacs in the lungs become inflamed and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Former and current smokers targeted for crucial cancer screening

If you are 55 years and above and have ever smoked in your life, you might soon be eligible for free lung cancer screening. The UK National Screening Committee (UKNCS) is advising government to roll out the checks across the United Kingdom to help with early detection and treatment of the cancer.
CANCER
News-Medical.net

Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the association of first-generation messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related medical encounters. The researchers performed the study during Omicron BA.4/BA.5 predominance in the United States (US) among immunocompromised adults. Additionally, the researchers...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Vaccine effectiveness of a second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster among nursing home residents

In a recent study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers compared the effectiveness of double booster severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccinations and single booster vaccinations among nursing home residents (NHR) in the United States (US).
PHARMACEUTICALS
daystech.org

AI Outperforms Ophthalmologists at Detecting Eye Disease

– A brand new research printed in Ophthalmology Science, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, discovered that Artificial Intelligence is considerably higher at detecting diabetic retinopathy (DR) than eye specialists. DR is the main reason for blindness amongst working-age adults but is well treatable with early detection.
HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Researchers create a clinical scoring system to predict viable viral shedding after COVID-19 infection

Personalized scoring systems are an efficient way of monitoring disease progression, persistence, and after-effects. A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Virology developed an individualized scoring system to predict the shedding of viable severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive patients, which would help to determine personalized isolation strategies.
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports

Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
RETAIL

