Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Suffers Leg Injury in Win vs. Mavericks

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury. Despite a comeback attempt, the Dallas Mavericks were too much for the Magic to handle.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is heading home from its three-game preseason road trip with a mixed bag of tricks and treats.

The treat? Orlando played very well, especially from behind, in these last two nights.

Similar to Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, the Magic overcame a massive deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-105.

The trick? Magic guard Jalen Suggs leaving the game in the first quarter with a lower left leg injury.

In preseason, the wins and losses don't count, but the injuries do. While it's unknown exactly how debilitating Suggs' injury is, it puts the Magic in a precarious situation.

With potential starting point guard Markelle Fultz already sidelined, losing Suggs for the early part of the year would put Orlando behind the 8-ball to start the season. Suggs' injury could mean that R.J. Hampton and Terrence Ross see more playing time.

Aside from the injury, there were a lot of positives for the Magic to hang its hat on after tonight.

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero led with 19 points on 6 of 13 shooting. He was one of four Magic players in double figures, joining Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony.

The Magic return home for two contests to round out the preseason. The first one comes Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.