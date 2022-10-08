Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
newscenter1.tv
16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser helps thousands of kids in YFS programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser for Youth and Family Services was held over the weekend. The fundraiser is one of two major fundraisers held by YFS, with the other being the Kid’s Fair. The event featured live music, catering by Outback Steakhouse and a silent auction.
kotatv.com
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
newscenter1.tv
The Lakota Dakota Nakota Language Summit gives people a chance to learn their languages
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Lakota Dakota Nakota Language Summit continues its third day on Saturday on the second floor of The Monument. Sessions are held throughout the day for people to partake in, along with a few breaks to let people get things like lunch. Here’s a few...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
newscenter1.tv
Re-live the best of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow and Native American Day Parade with these 125 photos
Thousands came out this weekend in Rapid City for the return of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow. The event held at the Summit Arena, featured more than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups performing traditional Indigenous dances and songs. NewsCenter1 was there for all three days of the event, as...
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rcgov.org
Many Native American Day Weekend Events Scheduled in Rapid City
There are a number of event scheduled in Rapid City this weekend as part of the Native American Day celebration. Among the events:. The annual Black Hills Powwow will be held Friday through Sunday, October 7-9 at the Summit Arena at The Monument. Come out and view the beauty and pageantry of this celebrated event. There are a host of events going on in conjunction with the event. For a schedule and more information, visit blackhillspowwow.com.
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City psychological researcher Christy Heacock asks, do you believe in a God you can trust?
“In God We Trust” first appeared on US coins in 1864, a time when our nation was devastated by the Civil War and desperately in need of spiritual sustenance. On July 11, 1955, President Eisenhower signed a bill requiring that the motto appears on US coins and currency. In 2019, a bill was signed requiring all South Dakota public schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent place where students will likely see it.
newscenter1.tv
Things got “nutty” in the Black Hills this week with a visit from the Nutmobile
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Planters Peanuts Nutmobile made its way to the Black Hills this week. The Nutmobile is a giant peanut on wheels that drives around the country to bring awareness to the brand. Here are some photos from when the Nutmobile visited the Reptile Gardens:. Why...
newscenter1.tv
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
custercountychronicle.com
Dennis returns home to help
Nearly 30 years after becoming a physical therapist, Cindy Dennis has returned to her roots to lend a helping hand to the people of Custer. Dennis, a Custer High School Class of 1984 graduate, returned to Custer in July to join the physical therapy staff at Monument Health Custer Hospital. She joins the staff of eight physical therapists (full or part-time) at the hopsital.
kotatv.com
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
kotatv.com
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Black Hills Pioneer
Summerset to contract with Sturgis for animal shelter services
STURGIS — The city of Summerset will contract with the city of Sturgis to provide animal shelter services. This news comes at a time when the city is working to expand its cat section of the Sturgis & Meade County Animal Shelter at 1140 Otter Rd.
newscenter1.tv
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
newscenter1.tv
Real estate: Check out these local open houses this weekend with homes listed under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Looking to buy a home? This weekend, there are a variety of open houses locally that you can attend. Below we are featuring a few that we thought you might be interested in checking out. You can find a link that will take you to the listing and open house info for each home below.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
Comments / 1