CBS Austin
DPS identifies two killed in SE Travis Co. crash
Authorities have have identified the two people who were killed early Sunday morning in southeast Travis County after a single-vehicle crash. It happened in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane, just east of the intersection with Kellam Road. Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say at around 2:25 a.m....
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
CBS Austin
2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County
Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
CBS Austin
Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin house fire
Six people were displaced after a house fire in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department, along with units from Cedar Park and Round Rock, responded to the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive just after noon. The fire in the two-story home was mostly confined to the attic area...
CBS Austin
One killed in rollover crash on Mopac in SW Austin
One person was killed in a rollover collision in southwest Austin early Sunday morning. ALSO | 2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. It happened in the southbound lane of south Mopac near the ramp to get on SH 45.
CBS Austin
Austin airport expects to see more travelers with major events coming
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits music festival is known for drawing thousands to the area. For Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, that’s good for business. But for travelers, the heavier traffic could be a nuisance. Officials tell us there are some important tips to know before heading out...
CBS Austin
Some Austin restaurants reducing hours due to staffing shortages
More Austin restaurants are reducing their hours or permanently shutting their doors due to staffing shortages. Friday, Baby Greens closed their location in Northwest Austin at Hwy 183 and Braker Lane due to staffing strains. Two weeks ago, Tamale House East crossed Thursday off their list of operating hours. They’re...
CBS Austin
Medical Minute: A new method treats a common medical condition
10/10/22 — There is a new method to treat a common medical condition. Andrew Rinehart from Valley Side Medical Clinic explains why Acoustic Wave Therapy may be a better approach for treating ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
