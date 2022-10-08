ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Pet safety tips to keep Halloween from turning into a real nightmare

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Camp Bow Wow is sharing pet safety tips for Halloween. Americans are expected to spend $700 million on Halloween costumes for their pets this year, but the season can be more trick than treat when it comes to safety. Here are a few tips from Animal Health...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Goons and goblin make their way to Denton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Yesterday downtown Denton celebrated Halloween with their Halloween Harvest event. Guests wore Halloween costumes while taking in an array of decorations that displayed everything from goblins to goons. Participants enjoyed festivities that included voodoo doll making, pumpkin painting, Viking games and a pumpkin patch. Farmers...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Local church works to end hunger abroad and at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Northeast Lincoln neighborhoods saw their fellow community members taking on the task of easing hunger at home and around the world. The Crop Hunger Walk sponsored by Church World Service made a stop in Lincoln to motivate those to help serve those around them. Members...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
klkntv.com

Flying classroom lands in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

City of Omaha's 'Housing Affordability Action Plan'

OMAHA, Neb. — An open house, all about affordable housing, in a city where 55,000 households are burdened by the cost of keeping a roof overhead. "How many people are struggling with high rents, high mortgage payments, high property taxes for folks is a pain point," said Greg Paskach, housing manager for the city of Omaha Planning Department.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gas odor sends firefighters to north Beatrice restaurant

BEATRICE – Beatrice Firefighters were dispatched to a north Beatrice restaurant Sunday morning at 6:14 after a gas smell was reported in the lobby area of the business. Firefighters were sent to the McDonald’s Restaurant along North Highway 77. At the time of the call, employees were in the process of being evacuated from the building….and were outside when fire department personnel arrived.
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Exotic animal auction held over weekend

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
COLUMBUS, NE

