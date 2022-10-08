Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
Kingsport Times-News
'Toppers, Devils, Knights favored in district soccer tourneys
It’s postseason time for girls soccer, and district tournament action is in full force this week. Teams face elimination battles on Monday and Tuesday with championship matches scheduled for each of the three classifications on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
humboldtsports.com
Huskies rally twice to tie the Tigers in Big 4 girls soccer
The Huskies are beginning to find their feet again in Big 4 girls soccer. After opening league play with back-to-back losses to Arcata and Eureka, the Fortuna girls are now unbeaten in two straight games, including a 2-2 tie with the Tigers on Saturday. “Arcata played well,” Fortuna head coach...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dominating ground game lifts Center Point past No. 7 Pinson Valley
Center Point coach George Bates said his team isn’t satisfied with a secure spot in the Class 6A playoffs and wasn’t intimidated by Pinson Valley, despite the fact that the Indians had won four straight over the Eagles and have won three of the past five state championships.
Kingsport Times-News
McClung catches on with Sixers
Mac McClung is soon to be back in blue. The guard from Gate City is joining the Philadelphia 76ers on an Exhibit 10 deal, according to multiple reports, and the Sixers are sending the second-year NBA player to their G League squad: the Delaware Blue Coats.
Comments / 0