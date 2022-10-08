ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, MI

Baldwin Picks Up 1st Win

By Joe Buczek
 2 days ago

BALDWIN – Baldwin picked up its first season win of the season with a 42-20 victory over Bear Lake.

Baldwin takes on Rock Mid Peninsula next Saturday at Pellston while Bear Lake (1-5) hosts Manistee Catholic Central.

