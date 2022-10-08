Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Hitting the road in honor of veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Many spent the weekend honoring the nation's fallen veterans while donating to support those who are still with us. On Sunday, Staab Funeral Home held its 9th annual Ride in Honor motorcycle ride. Riders traveled across the area to visit the Camp Butler National Cemetery,...
newschannel20.com
Campout in Springfield raises awareness on veteran homelessness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents had the opportunity to sleep in boxes outside and learn about homeless veterans while raising money. The Fifth Street Renaissance held its fifth annual Campout for Homeless Veterans over the weekend. Participants who attended the event camped out in boxes from 3 p.m....
newschannel20.com
Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
newschannel20.com
Youth Charity Horse Show comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The 40th Annual Youth Charity Horse Show kicked off Friday. The Youth Charity Horse Show offers kids the chance to show off their skills with riders of a similar age. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday...
newschannel20.com
Yard waste and leaf pick up in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Yard waste and leaf pickup has started in Springfield. The pick-up will occur bi-weekly in the area North Zone and the South Zone. North Zone is the area north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including properties west of Veterans Parkway/north of Iles Avenue.
newschannel20.com
New ambulance service now in session
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
newschannel20.com
UIS highlights student mental health struggles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) put a spotlight on student mental health on Thursday. More than 1,000 backpacks were placed on the ground on campus. Each of the backpacks has a story from a person who lost a loved one to suicide. The traveling...
newschannel20.com
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
newschannel20.com
Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
newschannel20.com
Riverton five-sport athlete shines in cross country
Riverton junior Isaac Crumrine is a five-sport athlete. Crumrine is a member of the baseball, track, basketball, soccer, and cross country teams. However, in cross country, Crumrine is shining on a statewide level. The Hawk runner is currently ranked in Illinois' top 20 in Class 1A. "We're up at 4:45...
newschannel20.com
FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
