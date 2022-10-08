ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Shaun Cox
2d ago

ppl need to respect themselves and others, I go out there alot and that Walmart needs security 7)24 just like the hours say.....this was stupid in both parties ..I would have drove home and removed myself immediately rather than go inside and get killed cause I made another bad decision....omg ppl. wake up

Susanne Barrier
2d ago

I told my daughter that it probably happened like she just said it did. Because one of he was trying to calm everything down like he said then why park and go in the same door, 2 why didn't he just walk away when he got inside and if they waited, why was he even still at the door, 3mever ever has a shooters name not been released especially after 3days, I think we will find out that he was someone Enterprise considered important. Last people that carry guns seem to show them to shut people up and feel powerful. Enterprise police do need to investigate. And why can't Walmart release video you are not going to tell me that with video everywhere they didn't have it at the most important spot, pharmacies have been robbed in this area. I will tell you this though my daughter worked there and on her second week a fight broke out between two people in her department they had knifes, she called for help, she yelled for help, nobody came finally they grabbed her and we're using her as a sheild, she started screaming, nobody came the one that was holding fell and she fought back screaming and pushing. One ran for the door the other somewhere in the store. Police showed up and so did finally security and management. They said it was their policy to not get involved, even when it was one of their innocent employees, they had video and we're watching the whole thing go down, called the police and sat and watched. The best part was when my shaking ,terrified, crying daughter told them she

Amanda Vinson
2d ago

I feel for his family I know it has to be devastating for them but road rage is something that we all need to learn to control

