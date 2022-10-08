Read full article on original website
Week 7 High School Football Scores in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night. Bridgeport at Preston FINAL: 55-13 Bridgeport East Fairmont at Philip Barbour FINAL: 35-34 East Fairmont in OT RCB at Lincoln FINAL: 31-20 Lincoln Fairmont Senior at Morgantown FINAL: 14-0 […]
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
Dad and daughter catch 'all the great memories' covering Eastern Alamance High School football
MEBANE, N.C. — Bailey Pennington Allison closes her laptop after work. It’s 5 p.m. on a Friday, but her second job has just begun. By the time her father, Alan Pennington, picks her up, she’s got her video camera ready. They pile into his gray Honda, debating what food to pick up on the way – Cook Out or Wendy’s?
Prep Football: Man pulls away late in win at Shady
Shady Spring – Shady Spring faltered late Friday evening, dropping a 41-22 decision to Man Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field. The Tigers stayed within a touchdown all throughout the third quarter but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Man cemented the victory for the visitors from Logan County.
South Carroll wrestling’s Michael Pizzuto, a 2-time undefeated state champ, commits to Maryland
Michael Pizzuto has spent his high school wrestling career adding to the legacy of one of the state’s most prestigious programs at South Carroll. In his next step, he’ll look to build a new legacy. Last week, Pizzuto committed to continue his wrestling career at Maryland. Pizzuto said he told the coaches his decision last Monday and made it public on Wednesday. He chose Maryland over Brown, ...
