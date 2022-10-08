ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edom, TX

50 YEARS LATER: Wife of Edom Art Festival founder tells how it all started

By Tori Bean
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNB1K_0iQtQpUn00

EDOM, Texas ( KETK ) — Beth Brown said her husband Doug went out looking for a place to share his art with others in 1971. Neither of them knew at the time that they would start an annual art festival.

Here’s what you can do on Saturday during Hit the Bricks

“He pulled up to the stop sign out front, out at the intersection out there, and he went this is it, this is where I want to be, this is where I want to start an artist community,” said Beth Brown, Event Director.

After a year Doug’s art community grew to about 8 people, but he wanted to help showcase other artists.

“He said I want to put on an art festival basically to be able to have a place where we can invite other artists to come and sell their work,” said Brown.

That’s how the Edom Art Festival was born. In the first year, about 3,000 people showed up, now 50 years later, the event has grown.

“We have expanded it into bigger grounds, and more things to entertain you, and make you happy,” said Brown.

Doug passed away two years ago, but his wife is continuing his dream and letting artists share their talents. Like Jane Bryon, who has been attending the festival for 10 years.

“The crowd gets our work,” said Jane Bryon, artist.

Byron will be selling her dolls that she calls muses. There will also be to see live demos, and there will be a wine tasting.

“They are going to see so many different things, such a good variety, the jewelry does should a beautiful job, a little bit of everything,” said Bryon.

No one knew the event would carry on for half a decade, but they are glad it did. Beth hopes her husband’s festival can continue for years to come.

UT Tyler receives $100,000 towards sociology and psychology majors

“It’s kind of mind-blowing, but we’re very excited about it, it feels like yesterday, and yet it feels like 50 years ago,” said Brown.

The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. and goes on until Sunday at 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0iQtQpUn00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Rose City Music Festival crowd shots

Approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival put on by Townsquare Media. The first-ever event offered something for everyone with several different genres of music on the festival’s lineup. The lineup spanned generations and caters to multiple musical styles, according to event organizers.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Fans react to inaugural Rose City Music Festival

Music fans from different areas of East Texas screamed and jumped with excitement on Saturday night at the downtown Tyler Square for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Cherish Green, from Nacogdoches, started a chant that echoed, “Nelly, Nelly, Nelly” among VIP crowd members. “I’m in love,” she...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Edom, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola High School performing at marching festival on Monday

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Students are performing at the Mineola Marching Festival on Monday. The event is being held at the Meredith Memorial Stadium all day. The Mineola High School Sound of the Swarm is scheduled to perform at 9:15 p.m. “Get out and support these students that work incredibly hard,” said the city of […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas Rose Festival, Yellow Rose Gala Foundation selling painting to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation and Texas Rose Festival came together for the presentation of the art piece “Growth,” at the Tyler Rose Museum. The artists of “Growth” are Deborah Hartigan Viestenz and Ariana Bradley. They created this piece for the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation. Their vision is to […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s what you can do on Saturday during Hit the Bricks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can enjoy many different activities this weekend during Hit the Bricks, which happens on the second Saturday of every month. The following events are happening on Saturday: The Rose City Music Festival is coming to town. To purchase tickets, visit therosecitymusicfestival.com. Some roads will be blocked on Friday and […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Nexstar#Sociology
KETK / FOX51 News

This year’s Union Hill pumpkin patch is in full swing

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Last week kicked off the second year of the Union Hill pumpkin patch in Brownsboro. This year’s event activities include picking pumpkins, a corn cannon, inflatable slides, and even a hay maze. Families from all around East Texas are showing up, ready to pick their prized pumpkins for this year, and […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New speakeasy set to open in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Culture ETX in downtown Tyler is just a restaurant for now, but in a few weeks, there will be a secret hangout hiding behind the restaurant. “Tyler needs a speakeasy, everywhere needs a speakeasy,” said owner Lance McWhorter with a chuckle. McWhorter also owns Culture ETX and says he plans to […]
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Enola Gay Mathews joins News-Telegram staff

Enola Gay Mathews recently joined the Sulphur Springs News-Telegram family. She will have the role of Community Liaison as she uses her wealth of local experience and contacts to put her own distinctive spin on happenings in Hopkins County. 'I am so proud to welcome Enola Gay Mathews to our...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Community rallying around new Chandler bakery, coffee shop

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Tonya Kaufmann and her husband Matt come from an Amish-Mennonite faith. They said opening a bakery seemed like the perfect service to provide for their community. “Part of our heritage and our tradition is hospitality, is baking, is taking care of people through food,” said Tonya Kaufmann, owner of Honeycomb Bakery […]
CHANDLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Ore City was almost a boom town

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Today we’re going to Ore City! It sits in Upshur County with Highway 2-59 running right through it. Close by to Lone Star which was our last salute spot. Time for a history lesson. Ore City got it’s name from, you can probably...
ORE CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy