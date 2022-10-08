Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz reacts to another tough loss as Missouri falls at Florida
Missouri lost another tough game on Saturday, falling at Florida, 24-17. The loss marked a 3rd in consecutive weeks in which the Tigers had their chances to win. Two weeks ago they gave away a win in an overtime loss at Auburn and last week led Georgia for much of the game before falling 26-22 to the Bulldogs.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State
A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
Florida High School Bonfire Ignition Causes HUGE Explosion
A bonfire at a high school was caught on video as it exploded, sending shrapnel and pallets nearly 20 feet high in the air. The explosion took place last Wednesday at the A. Crawford Mosley High School annual bonfire in Lynn Haven, Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
WATCH: Florida School Bonfire Tradition Goes Out With a Bang
School District Says "No More" After Explosion at high school near Panama City
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Florida State Commitment Hykeem Williams Visiting Miami
Can Miami flip Florida State commitment Hykeem Williams?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF
UCF Knights pick up a commitment from former Florida State Seminoles pledge Randy Pittman.
WJHG-TV
Farmers holding a hurricane relief drive
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local farmers are collecting donations to help farmers in southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Farmers like Mark Foran in Jackson county are spending this weekend gathering agriculture donations.. Foran said he knows exactly what farmers in rural southwest Florida are going through after hurricane Ian.
fsunews.com
Clyde's Before Dark: Managing one of Tallahassee's top night clubs
Tallahassee’s college students are under constant stress. From exams, to work, to finding a job after graduation, it can feel like the pressure never ends at times. Luckily, Tallahassee's night includes several local spots where students can unwind after a long day of classes. Right in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee sits a staple of the city's going out scene: Clyde’s and Costello’s. Since 1976, students have been able to unwind at the club, dance by the DJ booth and socialize, all under hanging statues of the iconic Blues Brothers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama State head coach blasts Deion Sanders following game
The post-game handshake turned into a heated exchange.
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats Dominate Patriots on Homecoming Night
On a night where everyone in Decatur County had their eyes on Centennial Field, the Bainbridge Bearcats dominated homecoming night as they defeated the Westover Patriots 59-7. Earning their third win on homecoming night, the Bearcats opened region play 1-0 as they move into the second half of the season.
Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 9
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
fsunews.com
Styrofoam bullets fly at FSU's Human vs. Zombies club
Walking around campus on an average day, there are a myriad of extracurricular organizations that host practices, meetings and other kinds of events here at Florida State University. Every Thursday at 7 p.m. a unique group of students – armed with plastic toy guns, bandanas and a superfluity of styrofoam bullets – converge on Ladis Green: the Humans vs. Zombies club (HvZ).
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
Comments / 0