2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
More than 1,200 firearms collected during Houston's 2nd gun buyback event
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is calling Houston's second gun buyback event a huge success. In fact, he believes this was one of the largest, "if not the largest," gun buyback events in U.S. history. The drive-thru event was held in the Alief area at the Westchase Park...
DJ shoots man after fight outside of bar in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is expected to survive after a brawl between two men led to a shooting in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday outside of Micheladas mi Jalisco sports bar on Airline Drive near West Mount Houston Road.
KHOU
What are the biggest challenges facing Hispanics in Houston?
HOUSTON — Stephen Klineberg, the Founding Director for the Kinder Institute at Rice University, Conchita Reyes, board member for the Morales Foundation, and Randall Czarlinsky, Region Director for the Community of Conscience, discuss how Houston's socioeconomic challenges will reflect America's challenges in the coming decades. To learn more about...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
HPD: Security guard had several encounters with man prior to deadly shooting
HOUSTON — A security guard shot and killed a man after she got off duty from a nearby apartment complex early Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after 2:30 a.m. outside a Shell gas station on Westheimer Road near Fondren in the Westchase area. Houston...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Houston-area highway dedicated to murdered US Army soldier Vanessa Guillén
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A portion of Highway 3 in Harris County will now bear the name of slain U.S. Army specialist Vanessa Guillén. On Saturday, officials held a ceremony to officially unveil the "Vanessa Guillén Memorial Highway" signage, made possible by SB 1185. "While many of...
cw39.com
Houston ranks low when it comes to safest cities in the U.S.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Safety is always a concern for every city in the U.S. Now a new report ranks dozens of cities, including Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest Cities in America, saying with the U.S. experiencing over 500 mass shootings this year, the goal was to determine where Americans can feel most protected against life’s hazards, including nonphysical forms of danger.
Man charged with killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is representing himself in capital murder trial
HOUSTON — There was a bombshell in the trial of the man charged with killing Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal right before his trial got underway Monday. Robert Solis is charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of Deputy Dhaliwal. Monday morning, he fired...
texasstandard.org
WWII veteran’s run-in with police led him to fight to change Houston institutions
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. In the 1940s, Latinos did not hold positions in Houston’s police and fire departments. A World War II veteran named Ernest Eguia, along with hundreds of...
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
From kidnapping to custody | Timeline of Daniel Chacon's week of crime, violent past
Daniel Chacon's violent history has been documented since at least 2012. Daniel Chacon is in jail after a whirlwind week. He's charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez. Chacon, 30, and Gutierrez, 38, were not living together but did have...
houstononthecheap.com
Texas Renaissance Festival 2022 – Your guide to dates, entertainment schedule, tickets, & more!
Ready for some 16th-century fun at the nation’s largest Renaissance festival? ‘Now in its 48th year, the Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Houston. But before we get into that, let’s cover some of the logistics. The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from the second...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery
A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
