Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Source: Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — A body was found at the condemned SeaView Lofts building in Newport News Monday morning, a source confirmed to 13News Now. Emergency dispatchers said crews were called out to the building around 9:15 a.m. for a welfare check, but no further information has been released. The...
Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
Below is a look at how our local cities are impacted.
Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.
Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our fifth week of the season. Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork, Nansemond River vs. Lakeland and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the viewer above.
VB family mistakenly cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
WAVY News 10
Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
13newsnow.com
Weather Forecast: Beautiful week ahead for Hampton Roads
High pressure is dominating the weather in Hampton Roads. And that means more tranquil weather over the next few days!
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk City Council prepares to review zoning rules for cannabis dispensaries
If the zoning rules pass, each facility couldn't be within 1,000 feet of a school or another dispensary. Shops would only be allowed to be open from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Police investigate drive-by shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
At the same time, officers were responding to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
13newsnow.com
Critical repair passes inspection at condemned Newport News Seaview Lofts apartments
One of the elevators at the tower passed inspection. It's one of the biggest problems that caused hundreds of people to have to move out.
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must Visit
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves carbs, especially mac and cheese, you're going to absolutely love this epic mac and cheese festival in Norfolk, Virginia that's scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday. Keep reading to learn more.
Missing Suffolk teen found
According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
13newsnow.com
An inside look at Rivers Casino Portsmouth
The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect.
Hampton Aquaplex economic impact discussed in ODU’s State of the Region
The future economic impact of the Hampton Aquaplex, which is currently under construction, was discussed in Old Dominion University’s State of the Region presentation in Newport News.
Teen injured in Sunday afternoon shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Hampton Police are looking for answers after a teen was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton.
Hampton University cancels classes Friday amid unfortunate incidents
Hampton University will also be holding a prayer service at Ogden Hall at 11 a.m. The service is open to all member of the university faculty, staff and student body.
Man critically injured following assault at Wawa on E Little Creek Rd in Norfolk
Police say a man was sent to a local hospital following an assault in Norfolk evening.
