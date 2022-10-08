ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Wells Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Suffolk teen found

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy