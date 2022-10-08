Read full article on original website
Vicky Just Vicky
2d ago
I have been reading a lot of hate, stop the hate. They are just words and it comes from both sides. Be peaceful in thoughts and actions.
newschannel6now.com
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
texomashomepage.com
Longhorns headed to Wichita Falls for first-time sale
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls announced that The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is coming to Wichita Falls for a free three-day event. According to the city, hundreds of the best Longhorn cattle will be in Wichita Falls. This three-day event starts on...
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
Bacon theft lands Texas woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.
texomashomepage.com
Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls police, fire currently accepting applications
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a passion for helping others and saving lives, then you’re in luck! Both the Wichita Falls Police Department, as well as, the Wichita Falls Fire Department want you to become a part of their team. Sergeant Charlie Eipper has been with...
texomashomepage.com
Celebrate Recovery at Compassion Church holds prayer rally, fellowship in Holliday
HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Since expanding to Holliday, Celebrate Recovery has made strides to lower drug addiction. Compassion Church was the host of Celebrate Recovery and Broken Chain, a biker’s ministry, prayer rally. Those in recovery gathered in a time of prayer and fellowship. People also gave testimonies about...
texomashomepage.com
Family Fall Festival brings family fun at Emmanuel Baptist
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even though it was chilly and rainy, the community gathered for fun at Emmanuel Baptist Church for its yearly Family Fall Fest. People gathered for a good time and there was fun for the little ones inside and outside despite the wet weather. Hot dogs...
texomashomepage.com
Woman hospitalized in vehicle-pedestrian accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle on U.S Highway 287 Saturday night. According to Wichita Falls Police, around 9 p.m., officers were sent to a call between City View Drive and Wellington Road. They found the victim, a 65-year-old...
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
texomashomepage.com
Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
texomashomepage.com
Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
texomashomepage.com
Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
