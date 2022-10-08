Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
PHOTOS: Black Hills Powwow Youth Conference educates kids and teens about public health
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow Youth Conference, or He Sapa Wacipi Youth Conference, kicked off the weekend’s events in the Summit Arena Friday. While it has been happening for a few years, this is the first year that Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board put it together.
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
Re-live the best of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow and Native American Day Parade with these 125 photos
Thousands came out this weekend in Rapid City for the return of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow. The event held at the Summit Arena, featured more than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups performing traditional Indigenous dances and songs. NewsCenter1 was there for all three days of the event, as...
16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser helps thousands of kids in YFS programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser for Youth and Family Services was held over the weekend. The fundraiser is one of two major fundraisers held by YFS, with the other being the Kid’s Fair. The event featured live music, catering by Outback Steakhouse and a silent auction.
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
PHOTOS: 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow kicks off at Summit Arena
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow has returned for people to participate in or to just enjoy. With a fresh start after an unexpected two-year break, the powwow was also moved to the Summit Arena. It was started with an arena blessing before the Veteran’s...
Things got “nutty” in the Black Hills this week with a visit from the Nutmobile
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Planters Peanuts Nutmobile made its way to the Black Hills this week. The Nutmobile is a giant peanut on wheels that drives around the country to bring awareness to the brand. Here are some photos from when the Nutmobile visited the Reptile Gardens:. Why...
Many Native American Day Weekend Events Scheduled in Rapid City
There are a number of event scheduled in Rapid City this weekend as part of the Native American Day celebration. Among the events:. The annual Black Hills Powwow will be held Friday through Sunday, October 7-9 at the Summit Arena at The Monument. Come out and view the beauty and pageantry of this celebrated event. There are a host of events going on in conjunction with the event. For a schedule and more information, visit blackhillspowwow.com.
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
Tilly the buffalo stops to say ‘hi’
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Rainbow Preschool was surprised with a furry, four-legged friend on Thursday. Her name was Tilly the Buffalo. Student Emma Kloeckl was named “Student of the Week,” for her excellent work in and out of the classroom. The selected student is allowed to bring something for show and tell during their special week. Emma and her dad Cody Kloeckl brought her very own buffalo from Buffalo, S.D.
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
Forget the "big city" argument; fentanyl is just as much a problem in Rapid City as a major metropolitan area. Evangelist questions Pennington County voting tabulators. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday.
Dennis returns home to help
Nearly 30 years after becoming a physical therapist, Cindy Dennis has returned to her roots to lend a helping hand to the people of Custer. Dennis, a Custer High School Class of 1984 graduate, returned to Custer in July to join the physical therapy staff at Monument Health Custer Hospital. She joins the staff of eight physical therapists (full or part-time) at the hopsital.
Custer is falling hard for this weekends fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
