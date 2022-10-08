ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, CA

UPDATE: Victim, Suspect Identified in Murder/Suicide at Visalia Dairy

Originally Published By: Tulare Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Just after 10:45 a.m. on 9/29/22, TCSO Deputies were called to a dairy near the area of Avenue 304 and Road 48 in Visalia for a shooting. When they arrived, Deputies found a man shot to death. He was later identified as 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez of Armona. As they searched for more victims, Deputies found a woman who had also been shot. Deputies immediately began first aid until EMS arrived and took her to an area hospital. She is currently in critical, but stable condition.
VISALIA, CA
Man killed in Woodville shooting

According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
WOODVILLE, CA
Man gets 16 years, 4 months for 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison. Adanid Rebollar, 36, was sentenced Thursday. He was acquitted of attempted murder and found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter as well as two gun-related offenses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tulare, CA
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Woodville, CA
Hanford, CA
Woodville, CA
Hanford, CA
Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
MADERA, CA
Two victims struck by gunfire in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were struck by gunfire late Sunday morning in Fresno, according to police. Officers say around 11:30 a.m. they received multiple notifications from their shot spotter near Jensen and Garrett on the 2500 block of S. Walnut. Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they interviewed the two victims […]
FRESNO, CA
Three people shot in Orosi, investigation is underway

OROSI, Calif. ( ) – Authorities in Tulare County are investigating the shooting of three people overnight. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 12600 block of Ira Avenue in Orosi around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say when...
OROSI, CA
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Coalinga named

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man has been identified in an officer-involved shooting incident, deputies say. On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m, Coalinga police officers say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Oscar Contreras of Coalinga. Deputies say the suspect failed to pull over leading to a pursuit […]
COALINGA, CA
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
SELMA, CA
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Missing 64-year-old man found safely: BPD

Update: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Michael Wilson was found safely on Sunday. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an at-risk missing man last seen Saturday morning. Police are searching for Michael Wilson, 64. Wilson was last seen at around 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 99 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Suspect in homicide of Fresno father of 7 identified, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the homicide of a Fresno father of seven has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Homicide detectives say 28-year-old Erick Castrejon-Aceves has been named as a suspect in the death of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar. Castrejon-Aceves was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at an apartment located […]
FRESNO, CA
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad. According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Man Killed Wednesday Walking on Hwy 41 in Fresno Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KM/JFOX26) — The man hit and killed on Hwy 41 in Fresno Wednesday morning has been identified as 54-year-old David Preciado of Fresno. Fresno CHP officers were called out to Highway 41, right above McKinley Avenue, for reports of a car hitting a person on the highway.
FRESNO, CA
DOJ: Fresno man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution

FRESNO, calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man pled guilty to distributing fentanyl to a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm with the intent of drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. According to court documents, in February 2021, Andres Nunez of Fresno delivered counterfeit M30 pills (Morphine Sulfate 30mg) laced […]
FRESNO, CA
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

