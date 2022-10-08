Originally Published By: Tulare Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Just after 10:45 a.m. on 9/29/22, TCSO Deputies were called to a dairy near the area of Avenue 304 and Road 48 in Visalia for a shooting. When they arrived, Deputies found a man shot to death. He was later identified as 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez of Armona. As they searched for more victims, Deputies found a woman who had also been shot. Deputies immediately began first aid until EMS arrived and took her to an area hospital. She is currently in critical, but stable condition.

VISALIA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO