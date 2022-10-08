Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
UPDATE: Victim, Suspect Identified in Murder/Suicide at Visalia Dairy
Originally Published By: Tulare Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Just after 10:45 a.m. on 9/29/22, TCSO Deputies were called to a dairy near the area of Avenue 304 and Road 48 in Visalia for a shooting. When they arrived, Deputies found a man shot to death. He was later identified as 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez of Armona. As they searched for more victims, Deputies found a woman who had also been shot. Deputies immediately began first aid until EMS arrived and took her to an area hospital. She is currently in critical, but stable condition.
3 gang members arrested for death of Woodville man, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have tracked down and arrested three gang members for the murder of a Woodville man earlier this week, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called around 4:45 p.m. on October 4 to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for […]
thesungazette.com
Man killed in Woodville shooting
According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
Man gets 16 years, 4 months for 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison. Adanid Rebollar, 36, was sentenced Thursday. He was acquitted of attempted murder and found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter as well as two gun-related offenses […]
Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
Two victims struck by gunfire in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were struck by gunfire late Sunday morning in Fresno, according to police. Officers say around 11:30 a.m. they received multiple notifications from their shot spotter near Jensen and Garrett on the 2500 block of S. Walnut. Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they interviewed the two victims […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Three people shot in Orosi, investigation is underway
OROSI, Calif. ( ) – Authorities in Tulare County are investigating the shooting of three people overnight. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 12600 block of Ira Avenue in Orosi around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say when...
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Coalinga named
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man has been identified in an officer-involved shooting incident, deputies say. On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m, Coalinga police officers say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Oscar Contreras of Coalinga. Deputies say the suspect failed to pull over leading to a pursuit […]
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
Missing 64-year-old man found safely: BPD
Update: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Michael Wilson was found safely on Sunday. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an at-risk missing man last seen Saturday morning. Police are searching for Michael Wilson, 64. Wilson was last seen at around 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 99 […]
Suspect in homicide of Fresno father of 7 identified, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the homicide of a Fresno father of seven has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Homicide detectives say 28-year-old Erick Castrejon-Aceves has been named as a suspect in the death of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar. Castrejon-Aceves was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at an apartment located […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad. According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived […]
Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
KMJ
Man Killed Wednesday Walking on Hwy 41 in Fresno Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KM/JFOX26) — The man hit and killed on Hwy 41 in Fresno Wednesday morning has been identified as 54-year-old David Preciado of Fresno. Fresno CHP officers were called out to Highway 41, right above McKinley Avenue, for reports of a car hitting a person on the highway.
Fresno police stressing severity of fake threats towards schools
As police work to keep Fresno off of a growing list of cities associated with school shootings, they're stressing the dangers of fake threats.
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
DOJ: Fresno man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution
FRESNO, calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man pled guilty to distributing fentanyl to a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm with the intent of drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. According to court documents, in February 2021, Andres Nunez of Fresno delivered counterfeit M30 pills (Morphine Sulfate 30mg) laced […]
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
