ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Comments / 7

Sharon Page
2d ago

I live on Cofield Drive in Deltona, they put up high water signs. they don't pay attention to the signs and they keep going through now there is holes and I have five rescues on film one is a medical van and it had a patient in it. twice we put the tape back up and the signs back up, but they just run them down.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive set for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate on Monday to host a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deltona, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Deltona, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Hutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Construction Maintenance#Jessamine Court#Elkcam Boulevard#Wesh 2#Frida
WESH

FHP: 87-year-old woman dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after an Orange County crash Sunday afternoon. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 1:08 p.m. Sunday in Orlando. Troopers said the crash was at an intersection near Silver Star Road and North Hastings Street.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WESH

﻿Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy