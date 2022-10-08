Read full article on original website
The Vikings Have One Large Problem
The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette Explains What Happened on Costly Fumble Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Leads The NFL In One Intriguing Stat So Far
The Minnesota Vikings have been solid thus far in the 2022 season, getting out to a 3-1 start. Their only loss came on primetime against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, which comes as no surprise because Kirk Cousins is the team’s starting quarterback. Cousins is notoriously poor in...
Vikings Fully Control the NFC North After Beating the Bears, 29-22
When the Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 first half lead on the back of Kirk Cousins setting a franchise record for consecutive pass completions, it seemed like Minnesota would cruise to a Week 5 victory over the Chicago Bears. Instead, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points to take a...
Purple Rumor Mill: Mattison’s Role, Jefferson as OPOY, Cousins’ Odd Dynamic
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 9th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vikings look to improve to 4-1 with win against the Bears
MINNEAPOLIS — After traveling across the pond to play the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings return home in Week 5 to take on their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Last week, the 3-1 Vikings sailed home from their International Series game in London...
PurplePTSD: Missing a TE, Upward OL Trend, Defensive Leadership
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings will be sans their customary TE3 on Sunday...
Marshon Lattimore Fires Back at Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson wasn’t shy about trolling New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after his team took down the Saints in London last weekend. The Vikings survived the undermanned Saints, 28-25, and Jefferson had a field day at the expense of Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler. Jefferson...
Vikings Survive and Thrive in NFC North
Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown: Joe Ober and Mark Craig. The Minnesota Vikings came home from London and played a very good half of football against the visiting Chicago Bears until (presumably) the jet lag kicked in—forcing them to hold on for a 29-22 victory. The win vaulted them to 4-1 and solo possession of first place in the NFC North. That is great news, no mistake, but there is plenty for us to be concerned about given the Vikings’ penchant for close, one-score football games.
Vikings Offensive Line Dominates. Again.
One of the most enjoyable trends for this season is watching the offensive line of the Vikings. Not only did it play well against the Bears, it flat-out dominated. Kirk Cousins seemed to have all day to throw, and there were massive lanes for Cook and Mattison to run through.
Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold
Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
The Bears Key Players at Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings head into a Week 5 showdown with divisional rivals the Chicago Bears. The Vikings will look to move to a 4-1 record, including three wins in the division, with a victory at US Bank Stadium despite the questions raised about performance and consistency. That would be a...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Bears
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 4-1 atop the NFC North after a typical NFC...
Vikings Escaped an Awful Special Teams Day
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings escaped with a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears and took full control of the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers fell to the New York Giants in London on Sunday morning. Once again, special teams played a huge role in how this game played out, but on a day where the Vikings special teams played awful, Minnesota was able to come out with a win.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Makes Most of Limited Snaps Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Velus Jones Jr.’s only opportunity to make an impact in Week 4 came on special teams. It was an opportunity he muffed away in the Bears’ 20-12 loss at MetLife Stadium. But the rookie receiver never doubted his moment would come on offense. The...
Purple Rumor Mill: Cine’s Return, Danielle Hunter’s Slow Start, Paton’s Disaster
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 8th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Chain-Wearing Kirk Cousins Has New Nicknames
After the Minnesota Vikings fired up a win in Week 5, Kirk Cousins’ teammates weren’t shy about proffering new nicknames for the 34-year-old. The Vikings knocked off the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 29-22, in another emotional rollercoaster, as Minnesota squandered a 21-3 lead but hung out when it mattered to close out the division rival.
Vikings Have No Anxiety about Danielle Hunter
The Minnesota Vikings pass rush through four games has been limited compared to previous seasons under former head coach Mike Zimmer. In particular, Danielle Hunter’s output is skimpier, but the team’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is unfazed by it. Hunter has logged four QB pressures in 2022, the...
Explained: 8 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Bears
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 137 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines eight pertinent storylines in Week 5 for Vikings-Bears. Particularly, Alexander Mattison, Danielle Hunter, Ed Donatell’s ability to defend mobile quarterbacks, and Kirk...
