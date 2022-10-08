ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vikings Have One Large Problem

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Tight End Hits IR

The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
KARE 11

Vikings look to improve to 4-1 with win against the Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — After traveling across the pond to play the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings return home in Week 5 to take on their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Last week, the 3-1 Vikings sailed home from their International Series game in London...
VikingsTerritory

Marshon Lattimore Fires Back at Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson wasn’t shy about trolling New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after his team took down the Saints in London last weekend. The Vikings survived the undermanned Saints, 28-25, and Jefferson had a field day at the expense of Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler. Jefferson...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Survive and Thrive in NFC North

Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown: Joe Ober and Mark Craig. The Minnesota Vikings came home from London and played a very good half of football against the visiting Chicago Bears until (presumably) the jet lag kicked in—forcing them to hold on for a 29-22 victory. The win vaulted them to 4-1 and solo possession of first place in the NFC North. That is great news, no mistake, but there is plenty for us to be concerned about given the Vikings’ penchant for close, one-score football games.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Offensive Line Dominates. Again.

One of the most enjoyable trends for this season is watching the offensive line of the Vikings. Not only did it play well against the Bears, it flat-out dominated. Kirk Cousins seemed to have all day to throw, and there were massive lanes for Cook and Mattison to run through.
VikingsTerritory

Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold

Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
VikingsTerritory

The Bears Key Players at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings head into a Week 5 showdown with divisional rivals the Chicago Bears. The Vikings will look to move to a 4-1 record, including three wins in the division, with a victory at US Bank Stadium despite the questions raised about performance and consistency. That would be a...
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Bears

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 4-1 atop the NFC North after a typical NFC...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Escaped an Awful Special Teams Day

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings escaped with a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears and took full control of the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers fell to the New York Giants in London on Sunday morning. Once again, special teams played a huge role in how this game played out, but on a day where the Vikings special teams played awful, Minnesota was able to come out with a win.
VikingsTerritory

Chain-Wearing Kirk Cousins Has New Nicknames

After the Minnesota Vikings fired up a win in Week 5, Kirk Cousins’ teammates weren’t shy about proffering new nicknames for the 34-year-old. The Vikings knocked off the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 29-22, in another emotional rollercoaster, as Minnesota squandered a 21-3 lead but hung out when it mattered to close out the division rival.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have No Anxiety about Danielle Hunter

The Minnesota Vikings pass rush through four games has been limited compared to previous seasons under former head coach Mike Zimmer. In particular, Danielle Hunter’s output is skimpier, but the team’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is unfazed by it. Hunter has logged four QB pressures in 2022, the...
VikingsTerritory

Explained: 8 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Bears

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 137 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines eight pertinent storylines in Week 5 for Vikings-Bears. Particularly, Alexander Mattison, Danielle Hunter, Ed Donatell’s ability to defend mobile quarterbacks, and Kirk...
VikingsTerritory

