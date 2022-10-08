Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown: Joe Ober and Mark Craig. The Minnesota Vikings came home from London and played a very good half of football against the visiting Chicago Bears until (presumably) the jet lag kicked in—forcing them to hold on for a 29-22 victory. The win vaulted them to 4-1 and solo possession of first place in the NFC North. That is great news, no mistake, but there is plenty for us to be concerned about given the Vikings’ penchant for close, one-score football games.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO