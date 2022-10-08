Read full article on original website
Mobile, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Mobile. The Satsuma High School football team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The Saraland High School football team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
WSN tops Flomaton 13-12 in region play [with photo gallery]
W.S. Neal’s Lakietric Barnes scored on an onside kick midway through the fourth quarter and the Blue Eagles held on to beat Flomaton 13-12 in region action tonight at FHS. Barnes’ eventual game-winning score came with WSN trailing 12-7 in a game where the only points came in the final 24 minutes.
Blue Devils fall 39-0 to T.R. Miller
ECHS (4-3, 2-3 in Class 4A, Region 1) hosts Bayside Academy next week in region action.
BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama
Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama
What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
Bryce Young Wanted to Play in Fourth Quarter of Alabama's Close Game Against Texas AM
Sitting out with a shoulder injury, Alabama's competitive quarterback wanted to play when the game was on the line.
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice
A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
New school, auction surprise, Saban-Fisher: Down in Alabama
Plans are moving ahead for a second public high school in Auburn. A woman bought at auction the contents of a storage unit in Mobile, and got a surprise at some of the contents. Fisher vs. Saban is Saturday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
Alabama NewsCenter — Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite
It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why. Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since...
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates expected after delay
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates are expected to be announced Friday following an unexpected delay. According to reporting by The Crimson White, the five names were supposed to be announced on Sept. 27, but the process was reopened after only four candidates were produced. “The preliminary phase of the...
Foley store pops with mega sale
The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
