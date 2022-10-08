ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, AL

Atmore Advance

WSN tops Flomaton 13-12 in region play [with photo gallery]

W.S. Neal’s Lakietric Barnes scored on an onside kick midway through the fourth quarter and the Blue Eagles held on to beat Flomaton 13-12 in region action tonight at FHS. Barnes’ eventual game-winning score came with WSN trailing 12-7 in a game where the only points came in the final 24 minutes.
FLOMATON, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama

Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama

What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Foley store pops with mega sale

The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
MOBILE, AL

