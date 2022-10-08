Read full article on original website
Mobile, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Mobile. The Satsuma High School football team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The Saraland High School football team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
Atmore Advance
WSN tops Flomaton 13-12 in region play [with photo gallery]
W.S. Neal’s Lakietric Barnes scored on an onside kick midway through the fourth quarter and the Blue Eagles held on to beat Flomaton 13-12 in region action tonight at FHS. Barnes’ eventual game-winning score came with WSN trailing 12-7 in a game where the only points came in the final 24 minutes.
Class 6A No. 3 Theodore stays unbeaten, shuts down Blount
Brayden Jenkins and Demon Jones had touchdown runs and Vandy commit Kam Johnson and Trey Sullivan each caught a touchdown pass, while Theodore’s defense stopped Blount’s running game as the Class 6A No. 3 Bobcats rolled to a 35-0 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Harris-Terry Stadium on Friday night.
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama
Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
The Extra Point: Greenville vs Rehobeth
REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth welcomed in Greenville Friday night with work to do to get back in the playoff hunt. Coming into this one, the Rebels sat at 0-3 in the region and essentially had to win tonight’s game and then knock off Eufaula next week in order to have a chance at a […]
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite
It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why. Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since...
utv44.com
Mid-week weathermaker & TS Julia on the Pacific coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some much needed rain arrives this week. Expect a cooler air mass today with highs around 80. Tuesday also remains dry, with wake up temps in the mid 50s and highs hitting the mid 80s. By Wednesday, a cold front advances into the area creating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early Thursday. Rain totals will be between half an inch to an inch with coverage around 60% of the viewing area. In the wake of that system,, we return to dry, bright and cool conditions into the upcoming weekend.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-9-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
Foley store pops with mega sale
The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
wxxv25.com
Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi
A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died.
WALA-TV FOX10
St. James Major Catholic Church holds fall festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. James Major Catholic Church in Prichard got into the autumn spirit Saturday, hosting its fall festival on the church grounds. Organizers said the festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the vendors were St. James Major parishioners and donated their profits to the church.
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Snuggly terrier puppy will melt your heart
Our Pet of the Week is a 14-week-old terrier puppy named Horace. Horace was found on Halls Mill Road. He is so sweet and snuggly!
mypcblife.com
Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church
I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
Pensacola awarded $500K to restore historic library
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola was awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project, which will help the city repair and restore the historic building while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible. The Alice S. Williams Library, located at 1015 […]
