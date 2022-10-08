I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO