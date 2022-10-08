ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

Atmore Advance

WSN tops Flomaton 13-12 in region play [with photo gallery]

W.S. Neal’s Lakietric Barnes scored on an onside kick midway through the fourth quarter and the Blue Eagles held on to beat Flomaton 13-12 in region action tonight at FHS. Barnes’ eventual game-winning score came with WSN trailing 12-7 in a game where the only points came in the final 24 minutes.
FLOMATON, AL
AL.com

Class 6A No. 3 Theodore stays unbeaten, shuts down Blount

Brayden Jenkins and Demon Jones had touchdown runs and Vandy commit Kam Johnson and Trey Sullivan each caught a touchdown pass, while Theodore’s defense stopped Blount’s running game as the Class 6A No. 3 Bobcats rolled to a 35-0 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Harris-Terry Stadium on Friday night.
THEODORE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama

Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Atmore, AL
Sports
City
Brewton, AL
City
Atmore, AL
Local
Alabama Football
WDHN

The Extra Point: Greenville vs Rehobeth

REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth welcomed in Greenville Friday night with work to do to get back in the playoff hunt. Coming into this one, the Rebels sat at 0-3 in the region and essentially had to win tonight’s game and then knock off Eufaula next week in order to have a chance at a […]
REHOBETH, AL
utv44.com

Mid-week weathermaker & TS Julia on the Pacific coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some much needed rain arrives this week. Expect a cooler air mass today with highs around 80. Tuesday also remains dry, with wake up temps in the mid 50s and highs hitting the mid 80s. By Wednesday, a cold front advances into the area creating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early Thursday. Rain totals will be between half an inch to an inch with coverage around 60% of the viewing area. In the wake of that system,, we return to dry, bright and cool conditions into the upcoming weekend.
MOBILE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-9-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
Person
Vincent Harris
WKRG News 5

49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Foley store pops with mega sale

The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
FOLEY, AL
wxxv25.com

Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi

A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
#American Football#Bayside Academy
WALA-TV FOX10

St. James Major Catholic Church holds fall festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. James Major Catholic Church in Prichard got into the autumn spirit Saturday, hosting its fall festival on the church grounds. Organizers said the festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the vendors were St. James Major parishioners and donated their profits to the church.
PRICHARD, AL
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mypcblife.com

Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church

I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola awarded $500K to restore historic library

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola was awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project, which will help the city repair and restore the historic building while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible. The Alice S. Williams Library, located at 1015 […]
PENSACOLA, FL

