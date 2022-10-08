ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7

JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
Leslie falls at Carson City

Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
Michigan State picking up the pieces after fourth straight loss

EAST LANSING – Four straight losses, all by double digits. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) suffered its latest setback in a 49-20 defeat against No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday in East Lansing. “Obviously very disappointed in the outcome of the game. … Obviously I’m not...
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game

ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
