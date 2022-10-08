Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Playoff picture: How do Jackson-area football teams stack up in playoff points through Week 7
JACKSON -- For high school football teams in Michigan, the time is running short for building a playoff-worthy resume. Seven weeks have come and gone, and just two games remain in the regular season before the MHSAA takes a look and who’s in and who’s out, and draws up brackets for the journey to Ford Field.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football playoff picture includes Division 1 coin flip heading into Week 8
Michigan’s 2022 high school football season closed its seventh chapter over the weekend, giving teams just two more weeks to earn a playoff berth. The Michigan High School Athletic Association rolled out a new playoff format last season, which rewards teams for their own wins and victories from their opponents.
MLive.com
Western soccer player Jeff Palmer named Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- Western soccer player Jeff Palmer has been selected as the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week. In a September 29 win over Marshall, he had a hat trick and on October 4, as the Panthers beat Coldwater to clinch the Interstate 8 title, he added another goal.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7
JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
MLive.com
Leslie falls at Carson City
Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard from Week 7
ANN ARBOR -- It was a wild night for Ann Arbor-area high school football teams on Friday. Streaks were broken and upsets were made. See how teams fared in the scoreboard below. -- FRIDAY, OCT. 7. Ann Arbor Huron 61, Ann Arbor Skyline 0. Dexter 52, Monroe 13. Madison Heights...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: JV vs. varsity and nobody thrown under the bus
EAST LANSING – Another week, another chance for Michigan State to break a losing streak. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 49-20 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week for their fourth straight defeat. It’s their longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in 2019.
MLive.com
Subscribers! Download your free photos as Ypsilanti Lincoln football takes on Ann Arbor Pioneer
YPSILANTI, MI - The fans voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the action as Ypsilanti Lincoln football faced Ann Arbor Pioneer in week 7 of the season. And now, subscribers can get high-resolution downloads of their favorite photos from the game for free. Just scroll through...
Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
MLive.com
Anchor Bay cross country standout Thomas Westphal is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
Thomas Westphal has had a highly successful cross country season so far and the New Baltimore Anchor Bay standout also had an impressive showing in the latest Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll. Westphal won the poll in a landslide by collecting 15,762 of the 17,486 total votes cast...
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school boys cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 10
Here are the top boys cross country times in the state through Oct. 10 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season.
MLive.com
Despite four straight losses, Mel Tucker insists he’s not frustrated
EAST LANSING – Four straight losses, all by double digits. It has been a month since Michigan State last won a game and the lofty expectations the Spartans had coming into the season have been replaced with trying to find a way to snap out of this skid. Despite...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Very disappointed and zero tolerance
EAST LANSING – Michigan State suffered its fourth straight loss with a 49-20 defeat against Ohio State on Saturday in East Lansing. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are mired in their longest losing streak since dropping five straight in 2019. It was also their seventh straight loss against No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0), which dominated on Saturday.
MLive.com
Michigan State picking up the pieces after fourth straight loss
EAST LANSING – Four straight losses, all by double digits. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) suffered its latest setback in a 49-20 defeat against No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday in East Lansing. “Obviously very disappointed in the outcome of the game. … Obviously I’m not...
MLive.com
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game
ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
Vandercook Lake selects Ann Arbor Pioneer principal to lead district
JACKSON, MI - After an eight-year stint as principal at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Tracey Lowder is returning to Jackson County, where he attended school and spent 16 years as an educator. Lowder was unanimously selected by the Vandercook Lake School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to become the...
MLive.com
Michigan State run game bottoms out with ‘horrible’ performance in loss to Ohio State
EAST LANSING – While losing three straight games, Michigan State’s running game continued to struggle. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic on Tuesday said “Statistically, it looks really bad” while noting frustration and a desperation to make improvements.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MLive.com
Michigan State notes: Mel Tucker supports staff; more kicking problems and a roster loss
EAST LANSING – Another week, another lopsided defeat. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) lost 49-20 to No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday in East Lansing to extend its losing streak to four straight. A year after winning 11 games and finishing in the top 10 of...
