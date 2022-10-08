Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 7
MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their...
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 7
The seventh week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
MLive.com
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7
There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action is in the books and there were plenty of highlight-reel moments from across the Muskegon area for fans to enjoy. MLive photographers captured images from the West Michigan Conference showdown...
MLive.com
No. 1 Ferris State football rallies late to fend off Saginaw Valley State
The top-ranked Ferris State University football team found themselves in an unfamiliar position Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University. The Bulldogs trailed the Cardinals 28-20 entering the fourth quarter of play in the team’s first contest in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. The defending Division II national champions responded by outscoring SVSU 13-0 in the final frame to secure a 33-28 comeback road win.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming
Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MLive.com
Leslie falls at Carson City
Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again
For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
'Team' effort of alumni, dozens of donors behind major upgrades to Muskegon athletic facilities
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Spearheaded by a group of dozens of donors, many of whom being district alumni, a number of the athletic facilities at Muskegon High School recently underwent a series of upgrades. Among them, the school’s new fitness facility, which, as of September, includes a suite of fully...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Is The Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?
I saw multiple posts in Grand Rapids' food-related Facebook groups over the weekend wondering if the rumors were true and the Alpine Ave. Golden Corral has shut its doors for good. Signs are pointing to yes... Golden Coral Buffet and Grill first opened 3461 Alpine Ave NW in 2010. The...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
Detroit News
State board OKs $60M wastewater pipe for West Michigan dairies, food businesses
The state's economic development board has approved a $60 million grant for a wastewater infrastructure project in the Muskegon area that several food-processing businesses say is needed to expand their operations in West Michigan. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved the taxpayer grant Wednesday to help fund the construction of...
muskegonchannel.com
Test Drive at Betten Baker of Muskegon - Andrew Stewart - GMC AT4HD
Jump in! Power and luxury are being displayed in full force this week as Andrew Stewart and I jump in the cab of this INCREDIBLE powerhouse of a vehicle. We're taking you for a ride in the GMC AT4HD with a tried and true Duramax 6.6 Liter Diesel in it and going to show you all the bells and whistles in this truck where performance meets power, comfort and durability. Possibly 300K mile durability! It's a tremendously incredible vehicle.
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
