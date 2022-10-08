ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Muskegon, MI

MLive.com

Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 7

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 7

The seventh week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7

There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

No. 1 Ferris State football rallies late to fend off Saginaw Valley State

The top-ranked Ferris State University football team found themselves in an unfamiliar position Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University. The Bulldogs trailed the Cardinals 28-20 entering the fourth quarter of play in the team’s first contest in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. The defending Division II national champions responded by outscoring SVSU 13-0 in the final frame to secure a 33-28 comeback road win.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming

Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Leslie falls at Carson City

Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
CARSON CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again

For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

MUSKEGON, MI

