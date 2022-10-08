Natrona Heights, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Bethel Park center Logan Pettigrew heard that description about his offensive line earlier this season and it still makes him laugh. Individually, there are no monster-sized blockers on the Black Hawks’ line, but the unsung and undersized group can be scary together. Upper St. Clair saw that Friday night.
Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
Quinton Martin ran left, shedding and side-stepping defenders on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run that was worthy of any highlight show. The Belle Vernon junior running back ended up celebrating with teammates in the far corner of the end zone, only a few feet away from somebody who drove 70 miles to watch him play.
Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
Trailing 21-10 at the end of three, IUP scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and upend the California (Pa.) Vulcans, 22-21, in the 2022 Coal Bowl. Jack Benedict has the recap of the thrilling game from U92.5 FM. The win also came on the birthday...
ELLWOOD CITY – Lincoln High School has announced its Homecoming Court for 2022. The king will be crowned at a schoolwide pep rally on Oct. 14, and the queen will be crowned that evening at halftime of the football game versus the Beaver Falls Tigers. The Homecoming game will...
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state police vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 31 just east of State Route 136. State police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Jeep...
