The leaked footage of Draymond Green’s ferocious right hook towards the face of Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was pretty damning. However, there was no audio of the incident that could have ascertained the public of exactly what had transpired leading up to the two’s fisticuffs. Still, it hasn’t prevented the NBA world from chiming in, and ex-New York Knicks guard Chris Childs was the latest to say his piece regarding the matter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO