Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco police releases statement on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice has a lot of fans calling for justice for the young guard. These demands intensified even more after a video of the incident got leaked online. For those expecting the police to take action and investigate what could...
‘This Draymond thing is nothing’: Ex-Knicks guard hints at ‘real pressure’ faced amid Green-Poole video leak
The leaked footage of Draymond Green’s ferocious right hook towards the face of Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was pretty damning. However, there was no audio of the incident that could have ascertained the public of exactly what had transpired leading up to the two’s fisticuffs. Still, it hasn’t prevented the NBA world from chiming in, and ex-New York Knicks guard Chris Childs was the latest to say his piece regarding the matter.
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
Complex
Dallas Woman Shot and Killed Over Pick-Up Basketball Game
A Dallas woman is dead after her friend opened fire following a pick-up basketball game. Fox 4 reports Asia Womack was killed Monday evening after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park. According to her family, Womack won the game, at which point the shooter, who they say knew her, shot her five times as she walked home. Womack suffered several gunshot wounds, and was found lying on a sidewalk on Hamilton Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: New Jordan Poole sighting since Draymond Green punching incident will make Warriors fans happy
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is business as usual despite the recent controversy he found himself in along with Draymond Green. Poole has been on the headlines in the past few days after his fight with Green went viral. The video leak of the said incident–showing how Dray “struck” Jordan–didn’t help matters and only made it worse, bringing unnecessary attention and spotlight to the Warriors.
hotnewhiphop.com
YNW Melly’s Mother Reacts To Prison Escape Report
YNW Melly’s mother says that the allegation that her son was plotting to escape was prison is a lie. YNW Melly’s mother, Jamie Demons-King, says that the recent report about her son being involved in a prison escape scheme is a lie to tarnish her son’s reputation ahead of jury selection for his upcoming trial. The Florida Sheriff’s Office had accused Melly of being the ringleader of a plot to escape from prison.
Watch as cop sprints after suspect in hilarious chase before wrestling him to the ground
THIS is the hilarious moment a cop gave chase on foot as a suspect attempted to flee. The officer can be seen sprinting behind a bloke in a white tracksuit and trainers for at least 30 seconds before tackling him to the ground. Footage shows the man dashing down a...
Draymond Green breaks silence on punching Jordan Poole
It’s been three days since Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in practice and he’s now apologizing for his actions. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Draymond had this to say about the incident. Via Marc Stein: “I was wrong for my actions … and for that I have apologized […] The post Draymond Green breaks silence on punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0