WSLS
Heritage Pioneers beat out the Brookville Bees
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was homecoming on Friday night at this battle off of Timberlake Road. Going into the second quarter, the game was still scoreless, but not for long. After an impressive catch to no avail for the Bees, Heritage took control of the ball and ran it down the field for the first TD of the game.
WSLS
LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
WSLS
William Fleming Colonels shut out Northside Vikings
ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonels were looking for a victory under the Friday night lights. William Fleming defended their home turf without question. The game’s final score was 42-0, the Vikings fell to the Colonels.
Rustburg, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rustburg. The Liberty High School football team will have a game with Rustburg High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Liberty High School football team will have a game with Rustburg High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
WSLS
Patrick Henry defeats Hidden Valley 57-7
ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night. The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game. Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
Bennett, Louis lead Liberty to 42-24 victory over UMass
AMHERST, Ma. – Johnathan Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Shedro Louis had three short touchdown runs to power Liberty to a 42-24 victory over Massachusetts. Dae Dae Hunter and Louis scored on 1-yard runs in the second quarter and Bennett connected with Michael Bollinger for a 4-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left to give Liberty (5-1) a 21-10 halftime lead in a battle between independent programs.
WSLS
The Green Wave washes away Parry McCluer, 32-0
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Green Wave came whooshing in swiftly on Friday night. Narrows brought the offense under the shining lights, and thanks to that, they came out victorious. The Green Wave washed away the Fightin’ Blues, 32-0.
WSLS
Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 7: Stuarts Draft vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft and Staunton meet in a Shenandoah District showdown.
WSLS
VMI falls to ETSU 44-21
LEXINGTON, Va. – In a Southern Conference showdown on Saturday, the VMI Keydets came up short against East Tennessee State, 44-21. Seth Morgan was back under center for the Keydets. He looked sharp early as he led VMI down the field with the drive ending in a Korey Bridy touchdown run for the 7-0 advantage.
WSLS
Louisville backup Domann leads Cardinals past Virginia, 34-17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brock Doman threw for one touchdown, ran for another and led Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia. Domann evoked thoughts of sidelined Cardinals starter Malik Cunningham with a tying 44-yard scoring run after Louisville went down 10-0 early, and Trevion Cooley and Jahwan Jordan ran for scores.
