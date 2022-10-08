Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
‘Dramatic’ whales brawl off Washington coast in rare, hours-long event, video shows
A pod of 15 or so transient orcas clashed with a pair of humpback whales near the U.S.-Canada border on Thursday, Sept. 29, and whale watchers and tour groups captured the “dramatic” encounter on video. The Pacific Whale Watch Association witnessed the feud and released a video of...
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Gizmodo
Drought Kills Tens of Thousands of Salmon in a Single Canadian Creek
More than 65,000 salmon have died before they could spawn in just one Canadian stream. The die-off of two species, mostly pink and some chum salmon, hints at a potentially devastating season for the fish, local people, and the wider ecosystem throughout the region. Researchers from Simon Fraser University came...
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
SFGate
Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta
A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gray whale population off West Coast continues to decline
SEATTLE -- U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades.According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries released Friday, the most recent count put the population at 16,650 whales — down 38% from its peak in 2015-16. The whales also produced the fewest calves since scientists began counting the births in 1994.An increase in the number of whales washing up on West Coast beaches prompted the fisheries agency to declare an...
Olympic National Park Issuing Emergency Closure of Recreational Fishing in Most Rivers and Streams
Starting October 6, Olympic National Park will be issuing an emergency closure of recreational fishing in many of its river systems in an effort to protect the fish that are at risk of low population numbers. The news of the closures follows the “ongoing, severe low-flow conditions” of Olympic National...
Maine Lobstermen Furious After Environmental Group Adds American Lobster to ‘Red List’
The environmental group Seafood Watch recently designated lobsters as a “red list” species. Now, they’re discouraging the sale and purchase of the Gulf of Maine lobster. However, lobstermen in the state are fighting back. Seafood Watch, which partners with big-box companies such as Whole Foods to classify...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
Sand Hills Express
Aerial footage provides proof of orcas killing great white sharks
Scientists have published new findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world’s largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the...
natureworldnews.com
Frontal System to End Warm and Dry Conditions in the Pacific Northwest [NWS]
A frontal system will make its way to the Pacific Northwest, bring relatively colder temperatures once again, according to US weather authorities. Rainfall will develop over parts the region, from the Northwest and into the Northern Rockies earlier part of the upcoming week. Mixed precipitation is also possible in higher...
Video Showing Killer Whales’ Hunting Tactics Demonstrates Why Orcas Are the Ultimate Predators
Forget wolves, mountain lions, tigers, and sharks—and the most popular hunter influencers on Instagram. For my money, killer whales are the ultimate predators. A recent video published as part of the BBC’s Frozen Planet II series shows exactly why. The three-minute cut shows a pod of orcas working...
The bizarre appearance of the Grasshopper Glacier is due to the millions of extinct grasshoppers preserved in its ice
Grasshopper GlacierCredit: J.E. Haynes. St. Paul, Official Photographer of Yellowstone National Park; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Grasshopper Glacier is located in Park County, Montana. The glacier appears as a snowfield that sits 11,000 feet above sea level.
Second mass stranding means 500 pilot whales likely to die on remote New Zealand islands
Hundreds of pilot whales have stranded on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands just days after a nearby beaching resulted in 250 mammals dying or being euthanised. About 250 whales came ashore at Pitt Island/Rangiauria in the second stranding, taking the total number of whales stranded on the Chatham Islands to around 500, the general manager of Project Jonah, Daren Grover, said on Monday. The project runs a stranding hotline and mobilises marine rescues.
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Rare Sea Cucumber Lives Life Like a Jellyfish
The sea cucumber that lives like a jellyfish has been introduced. The Pelagothuria natatrix is a very uncommon species of sea cucumber that spends most of its life swimming and has a gelatinous body. Not a Jellyfish. A diaphanous species, which looks like a jellyfish but is something entirely different,...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0