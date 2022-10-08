ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Gizmodo

Drought Kills Tens of Thousands of Salmon in a Single Canadian Creek

More than 65,000 salmon have died before they could spawn in just one Canadian stream. The die-off of two species, mostly pink and some chum salmon, hints at a potentially devastating season for the fish, local people, and the wider ecosystem throughout the region. Researchers from Simon Fraser University came...
ENVIRONMENT
Alaska State
SFGate

Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta

A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Gray whale population off West Coast continues to decline

SEATTLE -- U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades.According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries released Friday, the most recent count put the population at 16,650 whales — down 38% from its peak in 2015-16. The whales also produced the fewest calves since scientists began counting the births in 1994.An increase in the number of whales washing up on West Coast beaches prompted the fisheries agency to declare an...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sand Hills Express

Aerial footage provides proof of orcas killing great white sharks

Scientists have published new findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world’s largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Frontal System to End Warm and Dry Conditions in the Pacific Northwest [NWS]

A frontal system will make its way to the Pacific Northwest, bring relatively colder temperatures once again, according to US weather authorities. Rainfall will develop over parts the region, from the Northwest and into the Northern Rockies earlier part of the upcoming week. Mixed precipitation is also possible in higher...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Second mass stranding means 500 pilot whales likely to die on remote New Zealand islands

Hundreds of pilot whales have stranded on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands just days after a nearby beaching resulted in 250 mammals dying or being euthanised. About 250 whales came ashore at Pitt Island/Rangiauria in the second stranding, taking the total number of whales stranded on the Chatham Islands to around 500, the general manager of Project Jonah, Daren Grover, said on Monday. The project runs a stranding hotline and mobilises marine rescues.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Extremely Rare Sea Cucumber Lives Life Like a Jellyfish

The sea cucumber that lives like a jellyfish has been introduced. The Pelagothuria natatrix is a very uncommon species of sea cucumber that spends most of its life swimming and has a gelatinous body. Not a Jellyfish. A diaphanous species, which looks like a jellyfish but is something entirely different,...
WILDLIFE
