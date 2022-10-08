ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fire occurs in vacant apartment complex

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - At approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper. Initial reports stated that welding during renovation operations had started a small fire. First arriving units found smoke coming from the rear 2 nd story of the structure.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills Fire Department adding new firetruck

MILLS, Wyo. — The Mills Fire Department will soon be adding another truck to its fleet after the city purchased a pumper truck that should be ready for use by the department by mid-November. Fire Chief Wil Gay said the department has been in serious need of a new...
MILLS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Casper, WY
Accidents
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Accidents
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/11/22–10/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Heavy Fire#Accident#Casper Fire Department#Fire Prevention Month
K2 Radio

Man Who Drove Truck In Casper Chase Pleads Guilty To 3 Felonies

The man charged with six felonies after driving a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road in July pleaded guilty to three of those counts during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, communicating through a translator, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Longtime airport mechanic Marvin Robinson to be honored Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. On Saturday, he will be recognized for his years of service with one of the most prestigious honors the Federal Aviation Administration can bestow: the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Halloween display puts on killer rock show at Casper-area home

CASPER, Wyo. — There’s a KISS cover band dying to melt faces at a Casper-area home. The bangin’ collection of creatures of the night on 15th Street between Bonnie Brae and Oakcrest is the handiwork of homeowner Corey Davison, who has been assembling elaborate theme-based displays featuring undead performers for several seasons.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper can expect sunny, windy conditions through Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny and windy conditions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wednesday’s high is forecast near 61 degrees with wind gusts up to 28 mph possible in Casper. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible on Casper Mountain on Wednesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen

CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy