Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins Make Wrong Decision Sending McLaughlin to AHL
When the Boston Bruins made their first round of cuts from the 2022-23 training camp, there were no surprises with the names that were sent either to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) or in the case of Matthew Poitras, back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the upcoming season. Thursday, the Bruins announced their next round of cuts ahead of the season opener in six days and this time there was a supposing name that was sent down to the AHL.
MLive.com
Red Wings assign top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings believe goaltender Sebastian Cossa is ready for professional hockey, assigning the 15th overall pick from 2021 to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday. Cossa, 19, made only two preseason appearances, totaling 49 minutes, and stopped 20-of-21 shots. Cossa might eventually wind up with the ECHL...
Yardbarker
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
Not rushing top prospects to NHL is becoming a popular path
Cale Makar was impressed when 2021 top pick Owen Power went back to college for another season rather than jump immediately to the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres."It was a very mature decision by him," Makar said.It also was out of the ordinary. Power was the first No. 1 pick not to play in the NHL immediately since Erik Johnson in 2006.But after Makar, the fourth pick in 2017, spent two extra seasons at UMass-Amherst and blossomed into arguably the best defenseman in hockey, it's becoming a popular path for top prospects. Juraj Slafkovsky could be next after Montreal took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Flames sign Sutter to multi-year extension
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter led the Flames to a Pacific Division title and a playoff berth in his first full year back in Calgary last season, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top head coach.
NHL・
MLive.com
Red Wings assign Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings gave top defense prospect Simon Edvinsson a good, long look in the preseason and decided he needs some development time in the AHL. Edvinsson, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, was among 15 players assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. The Red Wings...
Yardbarker
Preds - 3, Sharks - 2: Niederreiter Scores Two, Lankinen Strong in Net for Win
After yesterday's solid performance in the first game of the Global Series and regular season, the Nashville Predators took the ice once again at O2 Arena in Prague against the San Jose Sharks. Kevin Lankinen took a turn in net in the back to back for Nashville, and Jeremy Lauzon...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Send Isaak Phillips Back to Rockford
It was a short stint back with the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Isaak Phillips. The team recalled him from the Rockford IceHogs Friday and he played in Saturday's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. But now Phillips will head back to Rockford as the Blackhawks reassigned him Sunday. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Place Forward Buddy Robinson on Waivers
With the NHL regular season approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to trim down their roster. The Hawks placed forward Buddy Robinson on waivers Sunday. The 6-foot-6 winger signed a two-way deal with Chicago on July 18. Robinson came over from Anaheim, where he scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games last season.
lastwordonsports.com
Calgary Flames Sign Coach to Extension
The Calgary Flames signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year deal on Saturday. Sutter was in the final year of his contract heading into the 2022-23 season. The Flames sign Sutter after a very impressive 2021-22 season. Cary lgaFlames Sign Sutter. A day after signing defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, Flames...
NHL・
ESPN
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.
NHL
Elsipogtog First Nation deeply touched by Hockeyville experience
Looking forward to growing game for all its people, throughout New Brunswick. BOUCTOUCHE, New Brunswick -- Elsipogtog First Nation has a saying when bidding farewell. Their native tongue doesn't have a word for goodbye because no matter what, they say we'll see each other one day somewhere. This is the...
Comments / 0