kotatv.com

SD tourism officials look forward to fall visitors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota tourism, while not as bustling as it was the previous summer, saw a substantial amount of people and revenue coming through the state, and the Black Hills in particular. The Mount Rushmore State saw more than six million people travel here for leisure...
TRAVEL
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
RAPID CITY, SD

