Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
SD tourism officials look forward to fall visitors
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota tourism, while not as bustling as it was the previous summer, saw a substantial amount of people and revenue coming through the state, and the Black Hills in particular. The Mount Rushmore State saw more than six million people travel here for leisure...
kotatv.com
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
Comments / 0