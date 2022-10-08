ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton gets their first win on the season in the Homecoming game

By Brian Rudman
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton won their first game of the season in their homecoming game, defeating Henninger 29-20.

Jaleel Williams scored the game winning touchdown in the third quarter to break the tie.

The Chenango Valley Senior High School football team will have a game with Chenango Forks High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00.
