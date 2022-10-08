ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Max Scherzer, offense completely flop in Mets’ brutal Game 1 loss to Padres

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HULoA_0iQtN8Sa00

Max Scherzer crumbled in just about the worst possible manner Friday night, leaving Mets fans with little choice.

They booed him .

It was the expected reaction, given that the 38-year-old warhorse had imploded for a second straight start, with this one inflicting more damage on the Mets than the last.

Scherzer, who allowed four home runs, wasn’t the only no-show for the Mets, just the most prominent in a 7-1 loss to the Padres in Game 1 of the wild-card series before a Citi Field sellout of 41,621.

“Baseball can take you to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows and this is one of the lowest of lows,” Scherzer said after allowing seven runs, the most ever by a Mets pitcher in a postseason game.

The Mets’ season now hinges on Jacob deGrom’s right arm . Manager Buck Showalter had hoped he could avoid using his ace this weekend — and had planned to start Chris Bassitt in Game 2 if the Mets won Friday — but will now deploy deGrom in an attempt to get this best-of-three series to Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7f8n_0iQtN8Sa00
Max Scherzer reacts to giving up a two-run home run to the Padres’ Josh Bell in the first inning.
Corey Sipkin/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehZmf_0iQtN8Sa00
The Padres celebrate in the first inning.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raN2J_0iQtN8Sa00 Max Scherzer booed loudly after being pulled from disastrous outing

DeGrom’s start will be the first of his career at Citi Field in the postseason. The right-hander started four games for the Mets in the 2015 postseason, all of them on the road.

“I have been in an elimination game before and was able to battle through that one,” deGrom said, referring to Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

The Mets will hope for a better version of deGrom than the one that allowed three solo homers in Atlanta in his last start before he departed with a blood blister forming on his right middle finger. DeGrom indicated after the game Friday that the blister isn’t an issue.

“The finger is good,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Mg4b_0iQtN8Sa00
Max Scherzer walks back to the dugout after being pulled from the game.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4828R8_0iQtN8Sa00
Max Scherzer reacts in the Mets dugout after being pulled.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Scherzer exited to a chorus of boos with two outs in the fifth after allowing his fourth homer of the night — a screaming line drive to left off Manny Machado’s bat that buried the Mets in a 7-0 hole.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qogMJ_0iQtN8Sa00 Jacob deGrom has no choice but to deliver as Mets’ needed savior

It followed Scherzer’s performance in Atlanta last Saturday — part of a three-game sweep by the Braves that helped them win the NL East — in which he allowed four earned runs, including two homers, over 5 ²/₃ innings.

Scherzer, who missed two September starts with an oblique irritation, was asked if there was anything that affected him physically Friday.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I felt good.”

The Mets’ lineup was hardly blameless. Yu Darvish, who had manhandled the Mets in his previous two starts against them this season, posting a 0.64 ERA, allowed only one earned run over seven innings on this night. The Padres will send left-hander Blake Snell to the mound Saturday with the intent of delivering a knockout punch. The winner of this series will play Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

“We have been really good and now we get to see what we’re made of,” Pete Alonso said. “I’m excited for [Saturday].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSO9h_0iQtN8Sa00
Jurickson Profar, right, celebrates his three-run homer with Manny Machado.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIra8_0iQtN8Sa00
Manny Machado celebrates after his solo home run.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

He added: “Two Cy Youngs going up against each other in a playoff elimination game. It’s going to be great.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYDCa_0iQtN8Sa00 Mets didn’t play like a 101-win team in stinker vs. Padres

Josh Bell hammered a two-run homer with two outs in the first inning against Scherzer after the game’s leadoff hitter, Jurickson Profar, reached on a broken-bat single. In the second, Scherzer recorded two fast outs before Trent Grisham’s homer to right field extended the Padres’ lead to 3-0.

Scherzer appeared to find his groove by retiring seven straight batters before getting caught in a fifth-inning avalanche. Ha-Seong Kim singled leading off the inning and Austin Nola’s bloop double to right put Scherzer on the ropes. And then, it got worse: Profar lofted a fly ball to right that nestled just inside the foul pole for a three-run homer that started turning attention toward Saturday. Machado’s homer mercifully ended Scherzer’s night.

“The expectations for Max are always high because of his track record, but we just didn’t score any runs,” Showalter said. “We knew Darvish was going to be a challenge and he was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YA7f_0iQtN8Sa00
Pete Alonso reacts after striking out in the fourth inning.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Mets had early chances against Darvish, but failed to convert. In the first inning, Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch and stole second. He reached third on Jeff McNeil’s single with one out, but Alonso struck out and Daniel Vogelbach flied out.

Starling Marte, in his first action for the Mets in 4 ½ weeks, singled leading off the next inning and stole second and third, but Eduardo Escobar struck out before Tomas Nido was retired to conclude the inning.

Darvish finally was dented in the fifth, when he allowed a solo homer to Escobar. Brandon Nimmo stroked a two-out triple, but was left stranded on Lindor’s pop out.

“We are giving our best,” Lindor said. “It’s just today they landed the first punch.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

DeGrom: Crossed my mind that wild-card start could be last with Mets

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom had more on his mind than just pitching during Saturday's 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The 34-year-old, who earned the win in Game 2 thanks to an eight-strikeout performance, said the start potentially being his last for the franchise crossed his mind.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Queens, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies-Braves NLDS Dates, Pitchers and Notes

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, times, probable pitchers and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News

The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown

The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Francisco Lindor
True Blue LA

Dodgers have their hands full with Padres

The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#New York Post
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy