KSBW.com
Salinas man killed in shooting, police say
SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say they responded to calls about a fight at a party on San Ysidro Way around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police...
Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party
Salinas Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that left a male victim killed early Sunday morning. The post Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party appeared first on KION546.
One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
losgatan.com
Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth
The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
Stanford Daily
Woman reports rape on campus
This story contains references to sexual assault. A male perpetrator sexually assaulted an adult woman in the basement of a University building on Friday afternoon, according to a report made by a mandated reporter to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS). The adult victim told a mandatory reporter...
kion546.com
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 5, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:06 a.m. Delaying an investigation on Walnut Av. 7:35 a.m. Attempted burglary on Oak Av. 11:30 a.m. Traffic collision with injury on Elm Av. 12:20 p.m. Traffic collision on 10th St. 1:17 p.m. DUI and driving without a license on 10th...
Press Banner
SV High Students Arrested After Critically Injuring Homeless Man
Two students were arrested at Scotts Valley High School Monday by Scotts Valley Police Department officers, as part of a joint investigation with the Santa Cruz Police Department into the assault of a homeless man. The boys—a 16-year-old resident of Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old who lives in Santa Cruz—were...
KSBW.com
Skimming devices found at various convenience stores across Central Coast
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — In light of a recent arrest of a man placing skimming devices at local convenience stores across the Central Coast, officials warn the public to remain vigilant. Surveillance video captured the suspect, 34-year-old George Cristea, placing a card skimmer device on a credit card reader inside...
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose
A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
1 victim identified in possible Pescadero double accidental drowning
Two people were found dead on a farm in Pescadero last week. On Friday, one of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Rosa Perez Jimenez of Salinas, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck
SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously. "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
Mountain View police arrest 2 family members in July drowning of 9-year-old boy
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of a 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Police Department reporting an uptick in gang violence
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is reporting an uptick in the recent string of gang-related crimes. The most recent case is a shooting at the municipal wharf last week and a stabbing in Downtown, just last night. Police are tying both to gang violence. "Gang...
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives arrested in drowning of 9-year-old Mountain View boy
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.
Video captures rash of break-ins, theft at San Jose small business
After not having any issues for the first 13 years of business, a small business in San Jose is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage and product losses after being hit by a rash of break-ins.
