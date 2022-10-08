ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

Batavia, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Batavia.

The Fayetteville-Perry High School football team will have a game with Clermont Northeastern on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Fayetteville-Perry High School
Clermont Northeastern
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Clinton Massie School football team will have a game with Batavia High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Clinton Massie School
Batavia High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

