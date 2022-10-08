Around 1:30 am Prairie View PD and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 20500 block of Pine Island and found three teens shot. An off-campus party had been taking place after the Prairie View homecoming. Shots were exchanged between two vehicles in front of the Pine Island Apartments. An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female were shot in the crossfire. All three were transported by three Life Flight helicopters to Memorial Hermann in Houston. No suspects are in custody. Prairie View police said they are working on getting more information in this ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO