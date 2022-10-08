ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

conroetoday.com

Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY

Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in southwest Houston Sunday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 12800 block of Dunlap Street around 9:47 p.m. When police arrived at...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

THREE SHOT AFTER PRAIRIE VIEW OFF-CAMPUS HOME COMING PARTY

Around 1:30 am Prairie View PD and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 20500 block of Pine Island and found three teens shot. An off-campus party had been taking place after the Prairie View homecoming. Shots were exchanged between two vehicles in front of the Pine Island Apartments. An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female were shot in the crossfire. All three were transported by three Life Flight helicopters to Memorial Hermann in Houston. No suspects are in custody. Prairie View police said they are working on getting more information in this ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX

