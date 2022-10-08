Read full article on original website
Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened on Almeda Road and Shadowcreek Parkway just south of Beltway 8. Views from Air 11 showed that two other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.
Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
Man fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, then turns gun on himself at home in SW Houston, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say a woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend at a home in southwest Harris County on Sunday and now, there are two families with broken hearts. KPRC 2 spoke to the family of the 23-year-old woman killed however, they were too shaken...
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
Driver sought after man struck, killed while crossing North Freeway in north Harris County, police say
HOUSTON – A cash reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run collision on Sept. 24 in north Harris County, according to Houston Crime Stoppers. The crash was reported at 8:28 a.m. when the vehicle struck Humberto...
FBCSO deputy injured after motorcycle crash near Pearland area, authorities say
FORT BEND COUNTY – A deputy with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is hurt after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Pearland Monday morning, according to FBCSO. Officials were working on a separate crash when the crash occurred on FM 521 and McHard Road...
Recognize him? Burglary suspect steals $15K worth of computers, items at north Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A surveillance photo was released of a man accused of burglarizing a business Friday in north Houston in hopes someone from the public will recognize him, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglary was reported at 11:30 p.m. at a business located in the 100 block...
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY
Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
Off-duty security guard shoots, kills resident in southwest Houston after he pulls gun out on her, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an off-duty security guard shot and killed a resident following an argument where the man pulled a gun out on her in southwest Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened at a gas station located at 8730 Westheimer...
Man found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in southwest Houston Sunday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 12800 block of Dunlap Street around 9:47 p.m. When police arrived at...
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
THREE SHOT AFTER PRAIRIE VIEW OFF-CAMPUS HOME COMING PARTY
Around 1:30 am Prairie View PD and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 20500 block of Pine Island and found three teens shot. An off-campus party had been taking place after the Prairie View homecoming. Shots were exchanged between two vehicles in front of the Pine Island Apartments. An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female were shot in the crossfire. All three were transported by three Life Flight helicopters to Memorial Hermann in Houston. No suspects are in custody. Prairie View police said they are working on getting more information in this ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
Woman in her 70s fatally struck by driver in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck in southwest Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 6700 block of Boone Road around 9:28 p.m. According to investigators, an elderly woman in her 70′s...
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER
Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
82-year-old found shot, killed on Houston’s southside, HPD says; Suspect wanted
HOUSTON – An 82-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on Houston’s southside Saturday morning and now police are searching for the suspected gunman. According to Houston police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his residence on Cullen Boulevard near Wenda. Investigators...
1 woman, 2 men shot in crossfire after off-campus party in Prairie View, police say
Witnesses told police a shooting broke out between two cars in front of the Pine Island Apartments as crowds were leaving from the off-campus party.
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
