Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game: Aliquippa @ Blackhawk 10/07/22
95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Rob Matzie and Mike Azadian had the call from Blackhawk High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the Cougars battled the defending champion Quips. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Aliquippa: John Tracy. Blackhawk: Stephen Knallay. You...
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
While Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh wait, other communities set to vote on merger
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although voters will not get to vote on a merger between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh this November, voters in two other municipalities are considering a merger.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, this may become more common as many more communities lose population and their tax base.Voters in the Borough of Wheatland and the City of Hermitage are set to vote on a proposed merger next month, and Mayor Ron Viglio says it's time.Delano: "You will be the last mayor of Wheatland if this is approved."Viglio: "Yes, that's true, and I'm definitely OK with that."With a population of...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22
1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Longtime Pittsburgh 'Soul Show' returns to airwaves this weekend
WYEP’s loss is WZUM’s gain. WZUM, an independent nonprofit jazz radio station, announced it will begin airing the “Soul Show,” with its longtime host Mike Canton returning to the airwaves and producing the show as well. The “Soul Show” will be broadcast Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.,...
beavercountyradio.com
Darlington Man Falls Asleep Behind Wheel and Wrecks in North Beaver Township
(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa. State police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 4:50 AM Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, on Pa. State Route 18 in North Beaver Township. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned...
beavercountyradio.com
Missing Harmony Man Found Dead In His Car in Allegheny River in Pittsburgh
(File Photo) This April 2, 2021, file photo shows bridges spanning the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
beavercountyradio.com
Longtime Allegheny County Pa. State Rep. Tony DeLuca Dies
(File Photo of Rep. DeLuca’s official State photo) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Longtime 32nd Legislative Pa. State Rep. Anthony M. “Tony” DeLuca, the senior member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, died Sunday. There is no official word on how the 85-year-old died only that he had been diagnosed...
beavercountyradio.com
Missing Woman in South Beaver Twp. Found Safe
(File Photo provided by Beaver County 9-1-1) (South Beaver Twp., Beaver County) 87-year-old Mildered was reported missing by South Beaver Twp. Police Department late Saturday evening after she walked away from the Lakeview Personal Care Home 498 Lisbon Rd Darlington PA 16115. It was reported Sunday afternoon on the Ohioville...
Boy, 15, charged in shooting at Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded 3
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded three people, authorities said. Darryl Pirl was arrested and will be charged as an adult, WPXI-TV reported. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
Duquesne, Homestead residents say they pray for peace amid ongoing teen violence
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Mon Valley residents told Channel 11 that they are heartbroken by the ongoing violence among disputing teen groups. On Thursday, Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in last month’s shooting at Kennywood. Investigators suspect that the incident was linked to...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
beavercountyradio.com
Construction Cones Stolen from Hanover Twp. Road Department
(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa. State police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the Hanover Township Road Department on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:48 AM for a reported theft of construction cones. Troopers said in a release that after investigating it was learned that on...
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
beavercountyradio.com
Fire Marshal Investigating After Vacant Ellwood City Home Catches Fire
(Ellwood City, Lawrence County, Pa.) A home that has been empty for years in the 400 Block of Hazen Ave. in Ellwood City that caught fire around 10:30 PM Saturday night has The State Fire marshal investigating the cause. Due to the fact that their were no utilities to the...
Woman shot in car in Homewood South
At around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call that a person had been shot on Brushton Avenue at Frankstown Avenue. When first responders arrived at the scene they found a young woman, in her early twenties
WFMJ.com
New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
