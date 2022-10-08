ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, PA

beavercountyradio.com

CCBC Players of the Game: Aliquippa @ Blackhawk 10/07/22

95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Rob Matzie and Mike Azadian had the call from Blackhawk High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the Cougars battled the defending champion Quips. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Aliquippa: John Tracy. Blackhawk: Stephen Knallay. You...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

While Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh wait, other communities set to vote on merger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although voters will not get to vote on a merger between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh this November, voters in two other municipalities are considering a merger.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, this may become more common as many more communities lose population and their tax base.Voters in the Borough of Wheatland and the City of Hermitage are set to vote on a proposed merger next month, and Mayor Ron Viglio says it's time.Delano: "You will be the last mayor of Wheatland if this is approved."Viglio: "Yes, that's true, and I'm definitely OK with that."With a population of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rochester, PA
Pennsylvania Football
Rochester, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Rochester, PA
Clairton, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22

1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Missing Harmony Man Found Dead In His Car in Allegheny River in Pittsburgh

(File Photo) This April 2, 2021, file photo shows bridges spanning the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Longtime Allegheny County Pa. State Rep. Tony DeLuca Dies

(File Photo of Rep. DeLuca’s official State photo) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Longtime 32nd Legislative Pa. State Rep. Anthony M. “Tony” DeLuca, the senior member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, died Sunday. There is no official word on how the 85-year-old died only that he had been diagnosed...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Missing Woman in South Beaver Twp. Found Safe

(File Photo provided by Beaver County 9-1-1) (South Beaver Twp., Beaver County) 87-year-old Mildered was reported missing by South Beaver Twp. Police Department late Saturday evening after she walked away from the Lakeview Personal Care Home 498 Lisbon Rd Darlington PA 16115. It was reported Sunday afternoon on the Ohioville...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boy, 15, charged in shooting at Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded 3

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded three people, authorities said. Darryl Pirl was arrested and will be charged as an adult, WPXI-TV reported. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Construction Cones Stolen from Hanover Twp. Road Department

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa. State police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the Hanover Township Road Department on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:48 AM for a reported theft of construction cones. Troopers said in a release that after investigating it was learned that on...
BEAVER, PA
butlerradio.com

Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River

The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
HARMONY, PA
WFMJ.com

New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

